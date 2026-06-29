Women’s Lingerie Market Size to Reach US$ 144.79 Billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 9.40%

The women’s lingerie market is witnessing strong momentum driven by evolving fashion preferences, growing awareness about comfort, and increased purchasing power among consumers. According to The Insight Partners, the Women’s Lingerie Market size is projected to reach US$ 144.79 billion by 2034 from US$ 64.30 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.40% during the forecast period 2026–2034.

The market is experiencing rapid transformation due to changing consumer expectations. Traditionally centered on aesthetics, lingerie is now increasingly designed for comfort, functionality, and inclusivity.

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Consumers are demanding products that offer both style and ergonomic benefits, which has led to the growing popularity of seamless designs, wireless bras, and breathable fabrics. Additionally, technological advancements such as smart fabrics and moisture-wicking materials are enhancing product innovation and driving further growth in the industry.

The rising focus on body positivity and inclusivity has significantly influenced product development strategies among leading brands. Companies are expanding their size ranges and embracing diverse marketing approaches to appeal to a broader audience. The increasing participation of women in the workforce has also contributed to higher demand for comfortable and versatile innerwear suitable for daily use. Furthermore, the integration of lingerie into outerwear fashion trends is reshaping consumer perception and boosting product adoption across different demographics.

The growth of e-commerce platforms has further accelerated market expansion by offering convenience, variety, and personalized shopping experiences. Online channels allow brands to leverage data analytics and virtual fitting technologies, enabling customers to make informed purchasing decisions. This shift toward digital retail is also supporting direct-to-consumer business models, which help brands build stronger relationships with their customers while improving profit margins.

Geographically, North America holds a substantial share of the women’s lingerie market, driven by strong consumer awareness and demand for comfort-focused products. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing middle-class population. Emerging markets in Latin America and the Middle East also present lucrative opportunities for market players seeking expansion.

Market dynamics are further influenced by shifting consumer preferences toward multifunctional and stylish innerwear. The demand for lingerie that can be worn both as innerwear and outerwear is increasing, reflecting broader fashion trends. Moreover, sustainability has become a key focus area, with brands investing in recycled materials and environmentally friendly production processes to meet consumer expectations and regulatory requirements.

Women’s Lingerie Market Report Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Brassiere

Knickers or Panties

Shapewear

By Material

Cotton

Silk

Satin

Nylon

By Distribution Channel

Mass Merchandizers

Specialized Stores

Online

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South & Central America

Middle East & Africa

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Market Leaders

Gap Inc.

Triumph International

Hanesbrands Inc.

Jockey International, Inc.

Hunkemöller International B.V.

MAS Holdings

PVH Corp.

L Brands

Chantelle Group

Hanky Panky

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