Automatic Tailgate Market Growth, Size & Forecast by 2034

The automatic tailgate market is witnessing steady expansion as automotive manufacturers increasingly focus on enhancing vehicle convenience, safety, and premium user experience. Automatic tailgates, also known as power liftgates, enable hands free or button operated opening and closing of a vehicle’s rear door, improving accessibility for users, especially in SUVs, hatchbacks, and luxury vehicles. According to the report by The Insight Partners, rising consumer demand for comfort driven automotive features and growing integration of advanced electronic systems in vehicles are key factors supporting market growth.

The adoption of automatic tailgates is closely linked with the broader trend of vehicle electrification and smart mobility solutions. Automakers are incorporating sensor based systems, electric actuators, and intelligent control modules to improve functionality and safety. Additionally, increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles are contributing to the preference for convenience oriented automotive features, further strengthening market demand across both developed and emerging economies.

Market Size and Forecast

The global Automatic Tailgate Market size is projected to reach US$ 15.79 billion by 2034 from US$ 12.13 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period 2026-2034. This growth reflects the steady integration of automated vehicle components and rising adoption of mid range and premium vehicles equipped with advanced access systems.

As highlighted in the report, the market expansion is supported by increasing automotive production and the growing penetration of electric and hybrid vehicles, which often include automated features as standard or optional upgrades. The consistent rise in consumer expectations for convenience and safety continues to encourage automakers to invest in intelligent tailgate systems that offer improved usability and enhanced vehicle interaction.

Download Sample Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003849

Market Drivers and Insights

One of the key drivers of the automatic tailgate market is the increasing demand for vehicle comfort and convenience technologies. Consumers are prioritizing features that reduce manual effort, especially in situations such as loading luggage, groceries, or heavy items. This has led to wider adoption of power operated tailgate systems across SUVs and crossover vehicles.

Another important factor is the advancement in automotive electronics and sensor technologies. Modern automatic tailgates are equipped with motion sensors, obstacle detection systems, and soft close mechanisms that enhance safety and functionality. These innovations reduce the risk of accidental injury or damage, making the systems more reliable and appealing to consumers.

Additionally, the expansion of the luxury vehicle segment and increasing disposable incomes in developing regions are contributing to market growth. Automotive manufacturers are also focusing on differentiating their offerings through premium features, and automatic tailgates have become a common inclusion in higher end trims. Furthermore, ongoing advancements in lightweight materials and energy efficient actuators are helping improve system performance while reducing overall vehicle energy consumption.

Key Players in the Automatic Tailgate Market

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

DENSO CORPORATION

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Magna International Inc.

Mitsuba Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockland Manufacturing Company

Visteon Corporation

Get Full Copy of This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003849

Future Outlook

The future of the automatic tailgate market is expected to be shaped by continued advancements in vehicle automation and smart mobility ecosystems. As automotive manufacturers increasingly focus on integrating intelligent electronic systems, automatic tailgates are likely to become more responsive, energy efficient, and seamlessly connected with other vehicle functions such as keyless entry and gesture control.

The growing adoption of electric vehicles is also expected to support long term demand, as these vehicles often emphasize convenience, lightweight design, and advanced electronic features. In addition, improvements in actuator technology and sensor accuracy are likely to enhance system reliability and reduce maintenance requirements. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, automatic tailgates will remain an important feature in enhancing overall vehicle value and user experience, particularly in SUVs and premium passenger vehicles.

Related Reports:

Automotive Steel Wheels Market

Automotive Disc Brake Market