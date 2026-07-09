Global Automotive Shock Absorber Market to Expand at 7.2% CAGR

Key Highlights

Wireless charging is moving from smartphone convenience to a broader power-interface strategy for consumer electronics, medical devices, EVs and industrial systems. The Wireless Power Transmission Market was valued at USD 24.85 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 62.86 Bn by 2032, giving semiconductor, component and device suppliers a high-growth charging ecosystem.

The market is forecast to grow at a 12.3% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, linking demand to cable elimination, clutter-free charging, digitization, infrastructure development and network communications.

Smartphones are the largest receiver application because inductive wireless power transmission has already been implemented in notable smartphone models.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share because it is a manufacturing hub for smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearable devices.

Inductive coupling and magnetic resonance are the primary disclosed technologies, while standard fragmentation and higher charger cost remain adoption restraints.

Why This Matters Now

Power delivery is becoming part of the user interface for connected devices. Smartphones, wearables, medical devices and EVs are pushing OEMs to remove cables, simplify charging and build power transfer into everyday surfaces and vehicles.

For electronics and semiconductor executives, wireless power transmission creates demand around charging modules, power management, device integration and receiver-transmitter ecosystems. The public MMR page does not disclose AI chip demand, high-performance computing, foundry investments, advanced packaging, chiplets, HBM, memory or logic trends, or chip manufacturing capacity expansion.

Market Overview

Wireless power transmission transfers electricity without physical cables. MMR states that its advantage is cable elimination and clutter-free charging, especially for consumer electronics devices that can be wirelessly charged.

The Automotive Shock Absorber Market is segmented by technology into near-field technologies and far-field technologies. Implementation is segmented into aftermarket and integrated systems, while applications are divided into receiver and transmitter categories.

Receiver applications include smartphones, tablets, wearable electronics, notebooks, other consumer electronics, electrical vehicle charging and industrial uses. Transmitter applications include standalone chargers, automotive in-vehicle charging systems, electric vehicle charging, furniture and industrial use.

The public page contains a visible header-panel inconsistency: the top panel lists USD 24.85 Bn as forecast market size, while the overview and scope table state USD 24.85 Bn in 2024 and USD 62.86 Bn by 2032. This article uses the overview and scope-table values because they match the supplied market-size statement.

Key Trends Driving Growth

Consumer electronics is the first growth driver. Wireless chargers can sense the amount of power each electronic device requires so that batteries are not overcharged, making the technology relevant to premium smartphones, tablets, wearables and notebooks.

Efficiency is the second driver. MMR states that electricity loss in wireless power transmission is lower than wired power transmission because there is no AT&C loss, supporting wider usage where power delivery reliability and convenience matter.

Healthcare is opening a higher-value application path. MMR identifies medical scanning devices, implanted medical devices and hearing aids as future growth opportunities, which makes miniaturized, reliable and safe power transfer central to medical electronics design.

Automotive is the next adoption frontier. Innovation is needed to overcome the range barrier in inductive, magnetic resonance and RF technologies, and that progress is expected to improve wireless power transmission usage in hybrid electric vehicles and eco-friendly electric vehicles.

The key restraint is standards fragmentation. Different charging techniques have created confusion for OEMs, component providers and customers, while users may need newer chargers to get higher output because older chargers are slow.

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Segment Insights

Dominant Segment Smartphones: Smartphones are the largest receiver application for wireless power transmission because inductive wireless power transmission has been implemented across several smartphone models.

Smartphones are the largest receiver application for wireless power transmission because inductive wireless power transmission has been implemented across several smartphone models. Fastest-Growing Segment: The public MMR page does not identify a fastest-growing technology, implementation or application segment with a usable CAGR. No fastest-growing segment is inferred.

The public MMR page does not identify a fastest-growing technology, implementation or application segment with a usable CAGR. No fastest-growing segment is inferred. Technology Scope Near-Field and Far-Field: Near-field and far-field technologies are covered, while the narrative identifies inductive coupling and magnetic resonance as primary wireless power transmission technologies.

Near-field and far-field technologies are covered, while the narrative identifies inductive coupling and magnetic resonance as primary wireless power transmission technologies. Implementation Scope Aftermarket and Integrated: Both implementation models are included, but the public page does not disclose share or growth rate by implementation.

Both implementation models are included, but the public page does not disclose share or growth rate by implementation. High-Opportunity Application Healthcare and EV Charging: Medical scanning devices, implanted medical devices, hearing aids, hybrid electric vehicles and eco-friendly electric vehicles are identified as growth opportunities, but segment values are not disclosed.

Regional Growth Story

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The region is identified as a manufacturing hub for consumer electronics products including smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearable devices.

China, Japan, India and South Korea are identified as key countries supporting Asia Pacific’s market size through large consumer electronics industries. The region’s large resident base and rapid development have also contributed to significant device demand.

North America covers the United States, Canada and Mexico, while Europe covers the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Austria and the rest of Europe. The public page does not disclose country-level revenues, export data, semiconductor incentives, fabrication investments or electronics manufacturing values beyond Asia Pacific’s consumer-electronics manufacturing role.

Competitive Landscape

Key players include Integrated Device Technology, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, TDK, Texas Instruments, NuCurrent, Powermat Technologies, PowerbyProxi, WiTricity, ConvenientPower HK, Salcomp, Ossia, Energous, Fulton Innovation, Humavox, Wi-Charge and Energysquare.

The competitive field combines semiconductor companies, consumer electronics brands, wireless charging specialists and power-component suppliers. That mix shows a market where technology leadership depends on interoperability, charging efficiency, receiver-transmitter integration and OEM adoption rather than standalone hardware sales.

Samsung’s presence signals smartphone and device integration. Qualcomm, Texas Instruments and Integrated Device Technology signal semiconductor and power-management relevance, while WiTricity, Powermat, Ossia and Energous signal competition around charging architectures and range improvement.

No named acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, foundry investments, advanced-packaging breakthroughs, chiplet roadmaps, HBM developments or chip-capacity expansions are disclosed on the public page. The visible competitive direction is standards resolution, EV charging applicability, medical-device opportunity and stronger integrated charging ecosystems.

Recent Developments

Consumer Electronics Expansion: Wireless power transmission demand is being driven by cable elimination and clutter-free charging in consumer electronics devices.

Wireless power transmission demand is being driven by cable elimination and clutter-free charging in consumer electronics devices. Healthcare Opportunity: Medical scanning devices, implanted medical devices and hearing aids are identified as future application opportunities for wireless charging technology.

Medical scanning devices, implanted medical devices and hearing aids are identified as future application opportunities for wireless charging technology. Automotive Opportunity: Innovation in inductive, magnetic resonance and RF technologies is expected to support wider wireless power use in hybrid electric and eco-friendly electric vehicles.

Innovation in inductive, magnetic resonance and RF technologies is expected to support wider wireless power use in hybrid electric and eco-friendly electric vehicles. No Named Dated Deals Disclosed: The public page does not disclose specific recent acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, semiconductor investments or manufacturing capacity expansions.

Strategic Implications

For smartphone and wearable OEMs, wireless power transmission can reduce port dependency and improve device convenience. The strongest product advantage comes when charging speed, heat control, battery protection and ecosystem compatibility work together.

For automotive suppliers, the business case depends on range improvement and charging reliability. EV and hybrid platforms can expand wireless charging demand if inductive, magnetic resonance and RF barriers are reduced.

For semiconductor and component suppliers, the opportunity is in power-management design, receiver modules, transmitter platforms and integrated charging systems. The source does not quantify chip content, so the opportunity should be treated as application-level electronics demand rather than disclosed wafer-volume growth.

Future Outlook

The Wireless Power Transmission Market is forecast to grow from USD 24.85 Bn in 2024 to nearly USD 62.86 Bn by 2032 at a 12.3% CAGR. Growth will come from smartphones, tablets, wearables, notebooks, standalone chargers, furniture integration, industrial use, healthcare devices, in-vehicle systems and EV charging.

The next phase will test whether suppliers can solve cost, charging-speed and standards fragmentation while extending range beyond today’s dominant use cases. Future technology leaders will control the embedded power interface behind smart devices, medical electronics and EV charging; laggards will remain tied to cable-era charging models in a market moving toward integrated wireless energy.

Analyst Perspective

“Wireless power transmission is becoming a strategic electronics market as smartphones, wearables, healthcare devices and EV platforms move toward cable-free charging,” said Rucha Deshpande, Analyst at Maximize Market Research. “The strongest suppliers will combine charging efficiency, interoperability, OEM integration, cost control and technology progress across inductive, magnetic resonance and RF systems.”

About Maximize Market Research

Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd. (MMR) is a global market research and consulting company that provides reliable, data-focused, and practical business insights. The firm serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, pharmaceuticals, technology, automotive, electronics, chemicals, personal care, and consumer goods. Through market forecasts, competitive analysis, strategic consulting, and industry impact assessments, MMR helps organizations understand changing market conditions, identify growth opportunities, and make informed business decisions for long-term success.

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