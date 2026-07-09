Craft Soda Market to Reach USD 1,030M by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR

As the craft soda category matures into a distinct shelf and on‑premise specialty channel, the market has exhibited steady expansion: rising from roughly USD 450 Million in 2020 to about USD 635 Million in the base year (2025). Our forecast runway (2026–2032) assumes a compound annual growth rate of 6.5%, supporting a pathway to just over USD 1,030 Million by 2032. Importantly, market concentration remains low relative to mainstream soft drinks (CR3 ~26.5%, CR5 ~31.2%), signaling an industry characterized by numerous niche players, regional champions and strong brand differentiation rather than dominant incumbents.

Craft Soda Market

Clarity on growth vectors. The combination of premiumization, ingredient transparency and alcohol-free socialization trends is driving above‑average value growth within specialty non‑alcoholic beverages. For executives deciding where to allocate R&D and trade spend, understanding the balance between premium mixers, botanical sodas and low‑sugar formulations is mission‑critical.

Craft Soda Market

Supply and packaging shock vulnerability. Recent industry signals point to constrained glass supply and rising container costs—factors that materially affect COGS and SKU economics. Procurement teams must prioritize packaging contracting and evaluate format substitution options now to avoid mid‑cycle margin erosion.

Craft Soda Market

Regulatory and reformulation imperatives. Global sugar taxes, stricter nutritional labeling and retailer sugar‑reduction commitments (industry averages show meaningful sugar content declines since 2022) have converted formulation into a strategic lever. Product teams need validated low‑sugar recipes that preserve sensory equity for premium positioning.

Route‑to‑market choices will determine scale. With the category split across on‑premise and off‑premise channels, trade strategies require differentiated assortment, pricing and pack architecture. Retail expansion opportunities exist, but they demand granular SKU economics and strong retail activation plans to win shelf space and velocity.