North America Connected Tires Market Share by Country 2024

North America Connected Tires Market: Growth Trends, Smart Mobility Innovations, and Forecast (2025–2032)

The North America Connected Tires Market is experiencing exceptional growth as the automotive industry embraces connected vehicle technologies, artificial intelligence, and predictive maintenance solutions. Connected tires are equipped with embedded sensors that continuously monitor tire pressure, temperature, tread wear, road conditions, and vehicle load, transmitting real-time data to drivers and fleet operators. These intelligent systems improve vehicle safety, fuel efficiency, maintenance planning, and overall driving performance.

According to Stellar Market Research, the North America Connected Tires Market was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 67.41 Billion by 2032, registering an impressive CAGR of 63% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of connected vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, and advanced fleet management solutions is fueling market expansion.

Key Factors Driving North America Connected Tires Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles

Automakers across North America are integrating advanced sensors and connectivity features into vehicles to improve safety and driving efficiency. Connected tires provide continuous information about tire health, allowing drivers and onboard systems to respond before issues become critical.

As autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles become more common, connected tires are expected to become a vital component of intelligent transportation systems.

Growing Demand for Predictive Maintenance

Fleet operators are increasingly adopting predictive maintenance technologies to reduce unexpected breakdowns and maintenance costs. Connected tires monitor wear patterns, inflation pressure, and operating conditions in real time, enabling maintenance teams to replace or service tires before failures occur.

Predictive maintenance helps improve fleet efficiency, minimize downtime, and extend tire lifespan.

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Rising Focus on Vehicle Safety

Road safety regulations and consumer awareness are driving demand for technologies that reduce accident risks. Connected tires provide early warnings about pressure loss, excessive temperatures, and abnormal tire conditions, helping drivers avoid dangerous situations.

The increasing use of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is further supporting market growth.

North America Connected Tires Market Segmentation

By Rim Size

12–17 Inches

This segment serves compact passenger vehicles and economy cars where connected tire technologies are increasingly being introduced.

18–21 Inches

The 18–21-inch segment holds a significant market share due to strong demand from SUVs, premium passenger vehicles, and light commercial vehicles.

More Than 22 Inches

Large rim-size connected tires are witnessing rapid growth as commercial fleets, heavy-duty trucks, and luxury SUVs increasingly adopt predictive tire monitoring solutions.

By Application

Passenger Cars

Passenger cars represent the largest application segment due to growing consumer demand for smart vehicles equipped with advanced safety and connectivity features. Luxury vehicles and electric cars are leading the adoption of connected tire technologies.

Commercial Vehicles

Commercial fleets are rapidly deploying connected tires to improve operational efficiency, optimize fuel consumption, monitor vehicle health, and reduce maintenance expenses through real-time analytics.

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By Sales Channel

OEM

Original equipment manufacturers are integrating connected tire technology directly into new vehicles as connected mobility becomes a standard feature.

Aftermarket

The aftermarket segment is expanding as fleet operators and vehicle owners upgrade existing vehicles with smart tire monitoring systems to improve safety and maintenance efficiency.

Regional Analysis

United States

The United States dominates the North American market due to its strong automotive industry, rapid adoption of connected vehicles, growing electric vehicle market, and increasing investment in autonomous driving technologies. The presence of leading tire manufacturers and technology companies further supports market growth.

Canada

Canada is experiencing steady market growth driven by increasing demand for commercial fleet management solutions, connected transportation infrastructure, and advanced automotive technologies.

Mexico

Mexico continues to expand its automotive manufacturing sector, encouraging the adoption of connected tire technologies across passenger and commercial vehicles.

Emerging Market Trends

Several trends are shaping the future of the North America Connected Tires Market:

Integration of artificial intelligence for predictive tire analytics

Expansion of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication

Increasing adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles

Growth of cloud-based fleet management platforms

Development of smart tire sensors with real-time diagnostics

Rising demand for data-driven vehicle maintenance

These innovations are transforming tire management from reactive maintenance to intelligent, predictive mobility solutions.

Challenges Facing the Market

Despite strong growth prospects, the market faces several challenges:

High manufacturing and sensor integration costs

Cybersecurity concerns related to connected vehicle data

Complexity of integrating smart tire systems with existing vehicle platforms

Ongoing maintenance requirements for advanced sensor technologies

Manufacturers continue investing in secure communication technologies, sensor reliability, and cost-effective production methods to address these challenges.

Competitive Landscape

The North America Connected Tires Market includes several major tire manufacturers investing heavily in smart mobility and connected tire technologies. Key companies include:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin

Bridgestone

Canadian Tire

Continental

Pirelli

These companies are focusing on sensor innovation, connected vehicle partnerships, artificial intelligence, and digital fleet management solutions to strengthen their market position.

Future Outlook

The future of the North America Connected Tires Market remains highly promising as connected mobility, autonomous driving, and intelligent transportation systems continue to evolve. Increasing investment in electric vehicles, smart infrastructure, and predictive maintenance technologies will create significant opportunities for tire manufacturers and technology providers.

As connected vehicles become more prevalent, intelligent tire monitoring systems are expected to become a standard feature across passenger cars and commercial fleets.

Conclusion

The North America Connected Tires Market is expected to witness remarkable growth through 2032, driven by the rapid adoption of connected vehicles, fleet digitization, predictive maintenance, and advanced safety technologies. With continuous innovation in sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and vehicle connectivity, connected tires will play an increasingly important role in enhancing road safety, improving operational efficiency, and supporting the future of smart mobility across North America.