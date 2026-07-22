Energy-Efficient Building Market Size to Reach US$ 92.80 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.83%
The global energy-efficient building market is undergoing a structural transformation as commercial developers, residential builders, and industrial operators prioritize sustainable design and reduced operational overhead. The global Energy-Efficient Building Market size is expected to reach US$ 92.80 Billion by 2034 from US$ 36.79 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period 2026–2034.
Buildings account for a substantial portion of global energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. Consequently, public authorities and private sector decision-makers are treating building decarbonization not merely as a corporate social responsibility initiative, but as a financial and operational imperative.
Key Market Drivers
Several factors are accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient building solutions across residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure:
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Tightening Government Regulations & Green Mandates: Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter building codes, net-zero targets, and mandatory energy rating schemes. Mandates governing thermal insulation, lighting power density, and baseline HVAC performance compel developers to integrate energy-efficient systems from the design phase onward.
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Rising Energy Costs and Volatility: Fluctuating grid energy costs push building owners to optimize long-term operational expenditures. High-performance insulation materials, intelligent climate controls, and energy recovery systems significantly mitigate utility expenses over a structure’s lifecycle.
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Rapid Integration of IoT and Automation: The shift toward smart infrastructure enables continuous monitoring and real-time energy control. Building Automation Systems (BAS), paired with Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and AI-driven analytics, optimize heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), and lighting based on real-time occupancy and environmental conditions.
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Retrofitting and Urban Modernization: Beyond new construction projects, retrofitting legacy structures represents a major vector of expansion. Property managers are updating existing commercial real estate and public institutions with high-efficiency HVAC units, smart glass, and upgraded building envelope insulation to avoid obsolescence and meet compliance standards.
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Market Segmentation Snapshot
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By Component/System: The market encompasses advanced insulation materials (such as glass wool, mineral wool, and expanded polystyrene), energy-efficient HVAC and ventilation systems, smart lighting controls, dynamic windows, and integrated building energy management software.
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By End-User: Commercial offices, healthcare centers, educational facilities, industrial sites, and multi-family residential complexes represent the main demand segments. Industrial and commercial end-users continue to claim a significant share due to high baseline energy consumption and aggressive corporate sustainability commitments.
Key Players
The competitive landscape of the global energy-efficient building market includes major engineering conglomerates, specialized insulation manufacturers, clean technology innovators, and industrial system providers. Prominent players shaping the market include:
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Ameresco Inc.
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Bosch Limited
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Cleantech Group
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DABITRON Group
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EatonCorporation
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Johnson Controls
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KMC Controls
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Knauf Insulation
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Solar Impulse Foundation
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SSAB group
These companies are actively expanding their market presence through technological innovation, strategic alliances, cloud-based software platforms, and comprehensive end-to-end decarbonization offerings for complex building portfolios.
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Future Outlook
Looking ahead, the global energy-efficient building market is poised for multi-decade expansion, anchored by the rapid convergence of clean energy technologies, predictive artificial intelligence, and circular construction materials. As grid management shifts toward decentralized, renewable energy models, buildings will increasingly operate as self-contained microgrids that retain, generate, and intelligently distribute power. The integration of AI-driven predictive maintenance, cloud-connected energy storage systems, and carbon-negative insulation materials will redefine property valuation standard practices. Over the forecast period to 2034, organizations that embed scalable energy efficiency technologies into their core operational strategies will achieve significant cost reductions, comply with global carbon compliance standards, and capture superior long-term asset value in a decarbonized global economy.
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