Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecasts 5.6% CAGR to 2032

As health systems, investors, and suppliers refine 2026 strategies, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) present one of the most compelling — and complex — site-of-care opportunities. PW Consulting’s latest market study (base year 2025, historical 2020–2025, forecast 2026–2032) synthesizes robust market modelling with practical playbooks. The global ASC market, which expanded from roughly the low‑sixties (USD Billion) in 2020 to approximately USD 77 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR through the forecast window, moving toward triple‑digit billions by the early 2030s. This trajectory creates concrete near‑term choices for capital deployment, partnership design, and operational transforms — choices our report is built to clarify.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Operational improvements translate to valuation: relatively modest gains in throughput, case mix optimization, and revenue‑cycle performance materially alter investment returns and payor negotiations.

Scale still wins, but opportunity favors the nimble: the market exhibits meaningful concentration among top players while remaining structurally fragmented — creating windows for roll‑ups, strategic partnerships, and differentiated single‑specialty plays. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Timing matters: 2026 is a hinge year. Payer and regulator moves (including CMS payment updates and expanded covered procedures), renewed accreditation standards, and an intensifying public reporting regime are converging to reshape revenue and reputational levers for ASC operators. Ambulatory Surgery Center Market

Capital formation and M&A dynamics: Private equity, health systems, and strategic operators continue acquisitive programs while deploying capital to de novo development. The dual pressures of finding deployable assets and integrating disparate operating models make an executable M&A playbook essential in 2026.

Accreditation and standards: Accreditation bodies released updated guidance and educational programs in 2025–2026. Operational readiness for new standards — from physical plant and clinical protocols to documentation and infection control — is a gating factor for growth and reimbursement participation.

Transparency and quality reporting: Public reporting initiatives are moving into ASC reporting at scale. Expect heightened scrutiny of patient safety and outcomes metrics; failure to demonstrate consistent quality will affect patient referrals and payer contracting.

Reimbursement and procedure migration: Recent CMS actions signal incremental payment uplifts and a materially expanded ASC Covered Procedures List. Providers must model the blended impact of rate updates and migration of additional procedures to the ASC setting to quantify near‑term revenue and margin expansion.

Large network operators: Established platform operators remain aggressive. One major health system subsidiary operates the largest ASC network in the U.S. and continues to expand through acquisitions and de novo openings, underscoring the value of scale in contracting and supply‑chain leverage.

System and non‑profit entrants: Large health systems have accelerated strategic moves into outpatient surgery. For example, a major nonprofit completed a transformative acquisition in mid‑2026, moving it into a top‑tier national ASC footprint — a sign that health systems will compete directly with private operators in many core markets.

Pure‑play networks: Privately‑held ASC operators and physician‑owned networks maintain strong positions across high‑volume specialties. Their alignment with surgeon partners, specialized care pathways, and tailored physician compensation models remain durable competitive advantages.

Service and design specialists: Consulting and implementation firms that offer end‑to‑end launch and operational optimization services are growing in strategic importance as new entrants seek to accelerate time‑to‑profitability for de novo centers.