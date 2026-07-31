Automated Waste Collection System Market Worth US$ 365.37 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9%
The global automated waste collection system (AWCS) market is undergoing a significant transformation driven by rapid urbanization, smart city initiatives, and an increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability and public hygiene. Automated waste collection systems primarily utilizing pneumatic conveying networks transport refuse through underground sealed pipe systems directly to central processing facilities, eliminating the need for traditional surface-level bins and heavy diesel refuse trucks.
The Automated Waste Collection System Market was valued at US$ 234.88 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 365.37 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021–2028.
Key Drivers Fueling Market Growth
1. Smart City Development and Urbanization
With cities becoming denser, urban planning authorities face severe spatial and logistical constraints regarding municipal solid waste management. AWCS addresses these challenges by replacing bulky surface infrastructure with underground pneumatic networks, saving valuable land and optimizing urban aesthetics.
2. Environmental and Health Benefits
Traditional waste collection methods rely heavily on heavy diesel vehicles, contributing to urban traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions. Automated systems reduce vehicular traffic, eliminate odor emissions, and prevent pest infestation, offering a clean, contactless solution essential for modern infection control and public health standards.
3. Stringent Government Regulations
Governments worldwide are enacting strict regulations for source segregation, recycling, and carbon reduction. AWCS enables multi-stream segregation (such as dry, organic, and hazardous waste) at the source, streamlining recycling operations and aligning with municipal circular economy targets.
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Market Segmentation Insights
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By Type: The market is divided into full vacuum systems and gravity vacuum systems. Full vacuum systems hold a major share due to their high efficiency and widespread application in large-scale commercial and municipal installations.
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By Operation: Segmented into stationary and mobile systems. Stationary networks lead the market owing to their long-term operational efficiency and integration into new urban infrastructure projects.
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By End-User: Key end-users include airports, educational institutions, hospitals, corporate offices, hotels & restaurants, and high-density residential developments. Among these, healthcare facilities represent a rapidly growing segment due to stringent hygiene requirements.
Regional Dynamics
Europe currently accounts for a substantial share of the global market, backed by early adoption of green infrastructure and strict EU waste management guidelines. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest growth over the forecast period, fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding mega-cities, and ongoing smart city development projects across emerging economies.
Key Market Players
The global automated waste collection system market is consolidated with a select group of specialized technology providers and engineering firms driving innovation. Key industry players profiled in the market study include:
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Aerbin APS
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AMCS Group
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Caverion Corporation
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Envac AB
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Logiwaste AB
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Marimatic OY
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MEIKO
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EVAC GmbH
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MBAT
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Stream Environment
These key players are continuously focusing on technological integration such as IoT-enabled monitoring sensors, automated sorting technology, and energy-efficient vacuum conveyance systems to strengthen their market presence and expand their international project portfolios.
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Future Outlook
The future of the automated waste collection system market looks promising as city planners, real estate developers, and municipal authorities increasingly prioritize sustainable, long-term infrastructure over traditional waste handling methods. Over the coming years, the market will witness enhanced convergence with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and AI-driven analytics, enabling real-time volume sensing, predictive maintenance, and dynamic collection scheduling. While high initial capital costs remain a consideration for retrofitting older cities, the rise of government-backed smart city mega-projects and strict carbon reduction targets will drive accelerated adoption in both greenfield residential developments and high-density institutional facilities worldwide.
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