Electromechanical Joining Servo Press Market to Reach US$ 216.36 Million by 2031

The electromechanical joining servo press market is experiencing steady growth as manufacturers increasingly adopt automated, precise, and energy-efficient joining technologies. According to The Insight Partners, the market size is projected to reach US$ 216.36 million by 2031 from US$ 138.02 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023–2031. Continuous growth in the electrical and electronics industry is expected to create new opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.

Electromechanical joining servo presses use electric motors to control joining processes and provide advantages over conventional hydraulic systems, including lower energy consumption, reduced maintenance costs, improved process control, and greater operational efficiency. These systems are used for press-fitting, caulking, riveting, embossing, and clinching across automated production environments and manual workstations.

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Growing Adoption Across Industries

The increasing demand for sustainable manufacturing is supporting the adoption of electromechanical servo presses. These systems can reduce energy consumption, material waste, operating costs, and carbon emissions. Manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, electrical, medical device, and consumer electronics industries are benefiting from automation and improved production efficiency.

The automotive industry remains an important application area. Servo presses are used for assembling new energy vehicles, engines, transmissions, steering systems, chassis components, brakes, injection pumps, and airbags. They are also used in the assembly of electric motors and other automotive components.

The medical device industry represents another significant opportunity because precision and process control are essential when manufacturing surgical instruments, prosthetics, diagnostic equipment, and other medical products. The growth of medical device manufacturing, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to support demand for these systems.

Automation and Digitalization Drive Demand

Digitalization and advanced manufacturing technologies are creating opportunities for servo press adoption. Automated manufacturing processes integrated with technologies such as computer numerical control, computer-aided design, and computer-aided manufacturing can streamline joining operations while improving production efficiency and product quality.

By stroke, the 101–200 mm segment accounted for the largest market share of 27.7% in 2023. By application, the automotive industry dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Regional Market Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 35.4% share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. China leads the regional market due to its strong automotive, electronics, electrical, and medical device manufacturing base.

North America also represents an important market, supported by manufacturing activity in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US manufacturing sector and investments in automation and digitalization are contributing to demand for advanced joining equipment.

Europe holds a significant share due to its established automotive, aerospace, electronics, electrical, and medical device manufacturing industries. Germany is an important market because of its advanced engineering capabilities and strong automotive manufacturing ecosystem.

Key Players

The major companies profiled in the market include:

RARUK Automation Ltd.

Kistler

Janome

IAI Industrieroboter GmbH

Coretec

Dai-Ichi Dentsu Ltd.

HIKI TEC., JSC.

SCHMIDT Technology GmbH

TOX PRESSOTECHNIK GmbH & Co. KG

PROMESS INC.

These companies are focusing on product and service enhancements by incorporating advanced technologies and features into their offerings.

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Future Outlook

The market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2031 as manufacturers prioritize energy efficiency, process precision, automation, and sustainable production. Rising vehicle production, expanding medical device manufacturing, and the growing electrical and electronics sector are expected to create further opportunities. Increasing integration of digital manufacturing technologies and the shift from conventional hydraulic systems toward energy-efficient electromechanical solutions are also likely to support long-term market development.

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The Insight Partners is a leading global market research and consulting firm specializing in delivering actionable insights across various industries. Our research reports combine extensive primary and secondary research to provide accurate market intelligence, helping businesses make informed strategic decisions. The company provides detailed analysis on emerging technologies, market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities across sectors including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy.

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