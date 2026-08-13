Connectivity Module Market registering a CAGR of 11.04% during 2026–2033

The global Connectivity Module Market is expanding at a strong pace as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide integrate wireless communication technologies into connected devices and systems. Connectivity modules, enabling communication between devices, networks, and cloud platforms through wireless and wired capabilities, have become essential as IoT ecosystems continue to scale globally. The market is showing substantial growth owing to the growing use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, fast installation of 5G technology, and increasing requirement for connected solutions in various applications like automobiles, industry, healthcare, smart cities, and consumers.

Grab Sample Report @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/BMIPUB00036605

Market Size and Growth Outlook

The Connectivity Module Market size was valued at US$84.29 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$194.82 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 11.04% during 2026–2033. This growth is being driven by growing IoT device adoption, as rising usage across consumer, industrial, automotive, healthcare, and commerce applications continues to fuel demand for connectivity modules that enable reliable communication between devices.

Growth is further supported by expanding 5G network deployment, as global telecommunications investments accelerate adoption of high-performance modules capable of supporting faster data transmission and improved reliability. At the same time, rising industrial automation continues to increase demand, as Industry 4.0 technologies and smart manufacturing systems require connectivity modules enabling real-time monitoring and machine communication, while smart city deployments, connected vehicle expansion, and Industry 4.0 adoption continue to open substantial new growth opportunities.

You can also explore the Industry Snippets page for a quick overview of the Connectivity Module Market’s key highlights and trends: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/industry-overview/connectivity-module-market

Report Coverage

The report offers comprehensive coverage of the Connectivity Module Market, segmented across the following key parameters:

Connectivity Technology: Cellular, LPWA, LPWAN, Short-Range, Positioning

Cellular, LPWA, LPWAN, Short-Range, Positioning Form Factor: LGA/SMT Modules, Mini-PCIe, uBlox-style castellation, Plug-in, Combo Modules

LGA/SMT Modules, Mini-PCIe, uBlox-style castellation, Plug-in, Combo Modules Deployment: On-premises & Cloud

On-premises & Cloud Power: Low, Medium, High

Low, Medium, High Industry Vertical: Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, Residential/Commercial Buildings, Government & Public Sector/Smart Cities, IT-Telecom, Others

This segmentation allows stakeholders to gain a granular understanding of which connectivity technologies, form factors, and industry verticals are contributing most to overall market growth, supporting more informed investment and product development decisions.

Connectivity Technology and Form Factor Analysis

Cellular (WWAN) leads the connectivity technology segment, holding 35%–38% of revenue in 2025 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2%–11.7%, driven by extensive adoption across connected vehicles, industrial IoT, and logistics tracking applications. LGA/SMT Modules continue to see strong adoption within the form factor segment due to compact size and efficient integration into embedded IoT devices, while Combo Modules are gaining traction by integrating multiple connectivity technologies into unified solutions.

Industry Vertical Analysis

Automotive & Transportation represents the fastest-growing industry vertical, holding 22%–25% of revenue in 2025 and expanding at a CAGR of 12.0%–12.5%, driven by increasing connected vehicle adoption, advanced driver assistance systems, and vehicle telematics. Manufacturing continues to adopt connectivity modules for smart factories and predictive maintenance, while Healthcare, Retail & E-commerce, and Government & Public Sector/Smart Cities applications continue to expand connected device deployment across their respective sectors.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific leads the global market, holding 40%–43% of revenue in 2025 and expanding at the fastest CAGR of 11.8%–12.3%, driven by rapid industrial digitalization and expanding IoT deployment across China and India, with India showing the fastest regional growth at a CAGR of 12.3%–12.8%. North America follows, accounting for 26%–29% of global share, supported by strong IoT adoption and advanced telecommunications infrastructure, with the United States as the dominant contributor at a CAGR of 10.6%–11.1%. Europe holds a significant share as well at 23%–26%, led by Germany with the United Kingdom showing the fastest regional growth, while the Rest of World region, including Brazil, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, continues to grow through expanding telecommunications infrastructure and smart city projects.

Competitive Landscape

The Connectivity Module Market features a competitive mix of global wireless communication and IoT technology providers. Key companies profiled in the report include:

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Telit Cinterion

u-blox Holding AG

Sierra Wireless Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Thales Group

Semtech Corporation

SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

MeiG Smart Technology Co. Ltd.

These companies are concentrating on developing advanced wireless technologies, power-saving solutions, connectivity platforms, and customized modules to strengthen their positions across automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, telecom, and smart city segments. Competition in the market is based on technology innovations, connectivity performance, product miniaturization, security, and industry-specific solution development.

Key Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Challenges

Growth in the market continues to be underpinned by growing IoT device adoption fueling demand for reliable device communication, expanding 5G network deployment accelerating high-performance module adoption, and rising industrial automation increasing demand for real-time monitoring and machine communication. Meaningful opportunities exist in smart city deployments expanding applications across intelligent transportation and public safety systems, connected vehicle expansion strengthening wireless module demand, and Industry 4.0 adoption accelerating growth through smart factories and automated production systems.

At the same time, the industry faces challenges from high module costs limiting adoption, as sophisticated hardware, communication chipsets, and multi-network support drive up manufacturing costs, particularly for advanced 5G and LPWAN technologies. Cybersecurity concerns also pose challenges, as connected devices carrying sensitive business and consumer information require sophisticated security solutions, prompting companies to invest heavily in encryption and cybersecurity capabilities.

Conclusion

The Connectivity Module Market is positioned for sustained, strong growth through 2033, driven by the convergence of expanding IoT ecosystems, accelerating 5G deployment, and rising demand for connected solutions across automotive, industrial, and smart city applications worldwide. As manufacturers continue to invest in low-power, secure, and multi-network compatible modules, companies with strong technology capabilities and diversified industry portfolios are well positioned to capture the market’s substantial growth opportunities.

Buy Report Now @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/BMIPUB00036605

About Us

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact us:

If you have any questions about this report or would like further information, please contact us: