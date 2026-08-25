Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market: Trends and Forecast 2035

Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market Overview

The Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market encompasses contract development and manufacturing services used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop, produce, scale, test, and commercialize biosimilar medicines. Biosimilars are biological products highly similar to approved reference biologics and can provide more cost-effective treatment options across major therapeutic areas.

The global Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market was valued at approximately USD 7.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 51.9 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.9% during 2025–2035. Rising demand for affordable biologic therapies, patent expirations of major biologic medicines, technological advancements, and increasing outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies are supporting market growth.

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) provide specialized infrastructure, manufacturing expertise, regulatory support, analytical services, and scalable production capabilities, allowing biosimilar developers to reduce capital investment and accelerate commercialization.

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Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Biologics

The increasing cost of biologic medicines is encouraging healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare systems to seek affordable alternatives. Biosimilars can help improve access to biological therapies while supporting healthcare cost management. This creates greater demand for specialized contract manufacturers capable of producing high-quality biosimilar products at commercial scale.

Increasing Patent Expirations of Biologic Drugs

The expiration of patents and market exclusivity for major biologic medicines is creating opportunities for biosimilar development. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly pursuing biosimilar programs to enter established therapeutic markets, creating additional demand for contract manufacturing capacity.

Growing Pharmaceutical Outsourcing

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly outsource development and manufacturing activities to specialized CMOs and CDMOs. Outsourcing allows companies to access advanced facilities, experienced personnel, established quality systems, and manufacturing technologies without making extensive investments in internal infrastructure.

Technological Advancements

Advancements in cell culture, bioprocessing, single-use systems, automation, analytical technologies, and continuous manufacturing are improving biosimilar production efficiency. These technologies can help manufacturers increase productivity, maintain product consistency, and support regulatory compliance.

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

The growing burden of cancer, autoimmune diseases, blood disorders, and other chronic conditions is increasing demand for biologic therapies. As healthcare systems seek affordable treatment options, demand for biosimilars and the manufacturing services required to produce them is expected to increase.

Regulatory Support

Regulatory agencies in major markets have developed pathways for biosimilar approval, helping establish a framework for development and commercialization. Greater regulatory experience and increasing acceptance of biosimilars can encourage pharmaceutical companies to expand their biosimilar portfolios and engage contract manufacturers.

Market Challenges

Complex Manufacturing Processes

Biosimilars are structurally complex biological products that require sophisticated manufacturing processes and extensive analytical characterization. Maintaining consistency between production batches can require significant technical expertise and investment.

High Development and Manufacturing Costs

Although biosimilars can reduce treatment costs after commercialization, their development and manufacturing processes can require substantial investments in facilities, equipment, quality systems, analytical testing, and regulatory compliance.

Regulatory Complexity

Biosimilar manufacturers must meet strict quality, safety, efficacy, and comparability requirements. Regulatory expectations may differ between countries, increasing the complexity of international product development and commercialization.

Manufacturing Capacity Constraints

Large-scale biosimilar production requires specialized facilities, bioreactors, skilled personnel, and sophisticated quality-control infrastructure. Limited manufacturing capacity in some regions can create production bottlenecks and extend development timelines.

Quality and Supply Chain Risks

Biosimilar production depends on complex biological materials, specialized raw materials, cold-chain logistics, and reliable manufacturing processes. Supply disruptions or quality deviations can affect production schedules and increase operational costs.

Strong Competitive Environment

The market includes global CDMOs, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology companies, and specialized biologics manufacturers. Competition is increasing as companies expand manufacturing capacity, adopt advanced technologies, and establish strategic partnerships.

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Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins: Recombinant glycosylated proteins represent an important product segment because of their extensive use in complex therapeutic applications, including oncology and autoimmune disorders. Their manufacturing requires sophisticated mammalian expression systems and advanced purification technologies.

Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins: Recombinant non-glycosylated proteins are used in applications such as hormone replacement and enzyme-related therapies. Advances in microbial and other expression systems can support efficient production of these biosimilars.

By Production Technology:

Mammalian: Mammalian production technology represents the largest production technology segment. Mammalian cell systems can produce complex therapeutic proteins with appropriate post-translational modifications, making them particularly suitable for many biologic and biosimilar products.

Non-Mammalian: Non-mammalian systems include bacterial and yeast-based production platforms. These technologies can offer advantages related to production speed, scalability, and manufacturing costs for suitable protein products.

By Application:

Oncology: Oncology represents a leading application area because of the increasing global demand for biologic cancer therapies. Biosimilars can provide more affordable alternatives for certain oncology treatments and support broader patient access.

Blood Disorders: Biosimilars used in blood-disorder treatments are gaining importance as demand for cost-effective biological therapies increases.

Growth Hormonal Deficiency: Biosimilar products used in growth hormone-related treatments represent another application area supported by increasing demand for affordable therapeutic options.

Chronic and Autoimmune Disorders: Biological therapies are widely used for chronic and autoimmune diseases. Biosimilars can help reduce treatment costs and improve access to long-term therapies.

Rheumatoid Arthritis: Rheumatoid arthritis is an important biosimilar application because biological medicines are commonly used to manage moderate-to-severe disease. Contract manufacturers can support pharmaceutical companies developing biosimilar alternatives.

Others: Other applications include additional therapeutic areas where biological medicines are increasingly being evaluated for biosimilar development.

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical companies use contract manufacturing services to develop and produce biosimilars while reducing infrastructure requirements and manufacturing investment.

Biotechnology Companies: Biotechnology companies can use specialized CDMOs to access advanced manufacturing facilities, process-development expertise, and regulatory support.

Biosimilar Developers: Dedicated biosimilar developers increasingly collaborate with contract manufacturers to accelerate development and commercial production.

Research and Development Organizations: Research organizations may work with manufacturing partners during process development, analytical characterization, and technology transfer activities.

By Service Type:

Process Development: Process-development services help establish scalable and reproducible manufacturing processes for biosimilar products.

Clinical Manufacturing: Contract manufacturers can provide clinical-scale production for biosimilar candidates undergoing clinical evaluation.

Commercial Manufacturing: Commercial manufacturing services provide large-scale production capabilities after regulatory approval.

Analytical and Quality Testing: Analytical services are essential for characterizing biosimilars and demonstrating similarity to reference biological products.

Packaging and Fill-Finish: Fill-finish and packaging services support the final stages of biosimilar production and help prepare products for distribution.

Regional Insights

North America

North America represented the leading regional market in 2024, accounting for more than 45% of global revenue. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, growing biosimilar adoption, and established regulatory frameworks. The United States represents the major market in the region.

The presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturers and CDMOs, combined with increasing healthcare costs and demand for affordable biological therapies, is expected to support continued market expansion.

Europe

Europe represents another major market for biosimilar contract manufacturing. The region benefits from established biosimilar regulatory frameworks, strong pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and growing demand for cost-effective biological medicines.

Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, and other European countries have important pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The presence of companies such as Lonza and Boehringer Ingelheim further strengthens Europe’s position in biologics manufacturing.

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is an emerging market with significant growth potential. China, India, South Korea, and Japan are developing advanced pharmaceutical and biologics manufacturing capabilities, while governments and industry participants continue investing in local production infrastructure.

The region benefits from a large patient population, increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding pharmaceutical industries, and growing acceptance of biosimilars. Asia-Pacific is also becoming increasingly important for outsourced biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa represent developing markets for biosimilar contract manufacturing. Increasing healthcare needs, improving pharmaceutical infrastructure, government initiatives, and growing awareness of affordable biologic medicines can create future opportunities.

Countries investing in local pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare infrastructure may gradually attract additional biosimilar manufacturing partnerships and technology investments.

Key Players

The Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market includes global CDMOs, pharmaceutical companies, and biologics manufacturing specialists. Major participants identified in the market include:

Samsung Biologics

Lonza Group

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Catalent

WuXi Biologics

Roche

Amgen

Sandoz

These companies compete through manufacturing capacity expansion, advanced bioprocessing technologies, strategic partnerships, quality systems, regulatory capabilities, and integrated development and manufacturing services.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is characterized by increasing investment in manufacturing capacity, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, and localization of production. Major manufacturers are strengthening their biologics infrastructure to respond to growing demand for biosimilar development and commercial manufacturing.

Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs can help accelerate product development, improve manufacturing efficiency, and provide access to specialized technical expertise. Companies are also increasingly focusing on digitalization, automation, sustainability, and advanced analytics to improve manufacturing performance.

The competitive environment is expected to evolve as demand shifts from basic manufacturing capacity toward integrated services covering process development, analytical testing, clinical manufacturing, commercial-scale production, and regulatory support.

Industry Developments

The industry is experiencing increasing investment in advanced biologics manufacturing platforms. Companies are expanding facilities and adopting technologies designed to improve production scalability, efficiency, and quality.

Contract manufacturers are also strengthening partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support biosimilar development programs. These collaborations can help reduce development timelines and provide access to established manufacturing infrastructure.

Sustainability is becoming another area of focus as manufacturers seek to improve resource efficiency, reduce waste, and adopt environmentally responsible production practices.

Future Outlook

The Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to experience strong growth through 2035. According to Market Research Future, the market is projected to increase from approximately USD 7.73 billion in 2024 to USD 51.9 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 18.9% during 2025–2035.

The increasing demand for affordable biologics, patent expirations, expansion of biosimilar portfolios, and pharmaceutical outsourcing are expected to remain major growth factors. Advances in cell culture, single-use technologies, automation, continuous manufacturing, analytical characterization, and process optimization are likely to further improve manufacturing capabilities.

Emerging markets across Asia-Pacific and other developing regions are expected to provide significant opportunities as pharmaceutical companies expand local manufacturing capabilities and healthcare systems seek cost-effective biological therapies.

Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and CDMOs are also expected to increase. These collaborations can support technology transfer, process development, clinical manufacturing, commercial-scale production, and global product launches.

Overall, increasing biosimilar adoption, regulatory support, technological advancements, growing healthcare expenditure, and the need for scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing solutions are expected to support the long-term development of the global Biosimilar Contract Manufacturing Market.

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