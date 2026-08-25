Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market to Reach USD 106.77 Billion by 2031 Driven by Innovation

The global small molecule drug discovery market is witnessing significant expansion as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase research and development activities to discover novel drugs. Growing investments in pharmaceuticals, the prevalence of cancer, globalization of clinical trials, advancements in associated technologies, and increasing demand for contract research organizations are supporting market development. According to The Insight Partners, North America dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 51.6 percent of the market share, while Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market is projected to reach US$ 106.77 billion by 2031, increasing from US$ 50.93 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7 percent during 2023 to 2031. This substantial increase in market size highlights the growing importance of small molecule drug discovery activities across pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. The market’s expansion is supported by increasing R&D investments, a growing pipeline of small molecule based drugs, and the continued need for innovative therapeutic approaches.

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Key Factors Driving the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market:

The flourishing pharmaceutical industry and rising R&D activities are among the major factors supporting the small molecule drug discovery market growth. Pharmaceutical companies continue to invest in research to discover, examine, and develop new products while improving existing outcomes and demonstrating product efficacy and regulatory compliance.

The report notes that the US Food and Drug Administration approved 55 new drugs in 2023. Small molecules accounted for 62 percent of all new molecular entities approved during the year. Increasing approvals are contributing to greater investments in the development of small molecule drugs because of their potential to address several severe diseases. Another important factor is the increasing small molecule based pipeline. Small molecule drug candidates are being developed for therapeutic applications including oncology, hypertension, diabetes, and inflammatory disorders. The expanding pipeline across these applications is boosting drug discovery activities and creating opportunities for market growth.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market Trends:

One of the key trends shaping the market is the growing adoption of artificial intelligence in drug discovery. Pharmaceutical companies are exploring AI driven capabilities to advance drug discovery and research efforts. The market is also benefiting from increasing collaborations and strategic developments. The report highlights strategic drug discovery collaborations aimed at using artificial intelligence driven design and discovery capabilities. Such developments are contributing to innovation within the small molecule drug discovery landscape.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market by Therapeutic Area:

Based on therapeutic area, the small molecule drug discovery market is segmented into oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, respiratory, orthopedics, immunology, rare diseases, and other therapeutic areas. Oncology accounted for the largest market share of 27.9 percent in 2023, reflecting the significant role of small molecule drug discovery in cancer research and therapeutic development.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market by Process or Phase:

By process or phase, the market is categorized into target discovery, target validation, lead generation and refinement, and preclinical development. Lead generation and refinement dominated the market in 2023, while the target discovery segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.8 percent over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

North America held the leading position in the small molecule drug discovery market in 2023. Increasing research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, investments in pharmaceuticals, and the prevalence of cancer are supporting regional market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancements, collaborations between Asian and Western countries for genomic research, decreasing DNA sequencing prices, and the rising prevalence of genetic and target diseases are contributing to regional opportunities. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3 percent during the forecast period.

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Top Key Players:

The leading companies profiled in the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Merck KGaA

GSK Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

ICON Plc

Danaher Corp

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Oncodesign Services

Revvity Inc

These companies are analyzed in the market report based on their market presence, developments, innovative services, and contributions to the evolving small molecule drug discovery landscape.

Future Outlook for the Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market:

The projected growth from US$ 50.93 billion in 2023 to US$ 106.77 billion by 2031 demonstrates the strong expansion potential of the small molecule drug discovery market. With a 9.7 percent CAGR during 2023 to 2031, increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments, expanding small molecule pipelines, technological advancements, and growing adoption of AI in drug discovery are expected to remain important factors influencing the market. The Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market report from The Insight Partners provides detailed market sizing and forecasts at global, regional, and country levels, along with market trends, market dynamics, segmentation, competitive analysis, and company profiles.

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