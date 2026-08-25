Connected Medical Devices Security Market Growth,Key Players Analysis, and Forecast till 2031

The connected medical devices security is becoming increasingly important as healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and patients adopt connected technologies for monitoring, diagnosis, treatment, and patient care..

According to The Insight Partners, The Global Connected Medical Devices Security Market size is expected to reach US$ 29.65 Billion by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 15.6% during 2025-2031.

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Connected Medical Devices Security Market Growth Drivers

Secure Connected Healthcare: Protecting patients through secure medical devices and connected health solutions. Stronger Data Privacy: Enhancing patient trust by safeguarding sensitive medical data. Advanced Cybersecurity: Driving innovation to protect connected devices from cyber threats.

Connected Medical Devices Security Market Future Trends

Improved Patient Care: Connected devices enable safer and more efficient healthcare delivery. AI-Powered Security: AI strengthens threat detection and protection for medical devices. Evolving Regulations: New cybersecurity standards improve patient data privacy and device security

Market Segmentation Analysis

The connected medical devices security market is segmented by component, security type, device type, and end user.

By component, the connected medical devices security market is divided into solutions and services. Security solutions include technologies designed to protect connected devices, networks, applications, and cloud environments, while services can support assessment, monitoring, implementation, consulting, and security management.

By security type, the connected medical devices security market includes network security, application security, endpoint security, and cloud security. Network security is important for protecting communication between medical devices and healthcare IT infrastructure. Application security focuses on software and applications associated with connected devices, while endpoint security protects individual connected devices. Cloud security is becoming increasingly relevant as healthcare organizations move applications and medical data to cloud-based environments.

By device type, the connected medical devices security market covers hospital medical devices, internally embedded medical devices, and wearable and external medical devices. The growing use of wearable technologies and remote monitoring devices creates additional cybersecurity requirements because these devices can transmit patient information beyond traditional hospital environments.

By end user, the connected medical devices security market is categorized into medical device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and healthcare payers. Healthcare providers represent a significant area of demand because hospitals and clinics operate large and complex connected-device environments.

Regional Market Outlook

The connected medical devices security market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

North America is expected to remain an important market because of its established healthcare infrastructure, extensive adoption of connected medical technologies, and strong focus on cybersecurity. Europe is also expected to benefit from increasing attention toward healthcare data protection and connected-device security.

Asia-Pacific presents significant growth opportunities as healthcare providers increasingly adopt digital health technologies, connected devices, cloud platforms, and remote patient monitoring. Growing healthcare investments and digital transformation initiatives in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia are expected to support demand for cybersecurity solutions.

Key Companies and Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes technology and cybersecurity companies offering solutions for protecting connected medical devices and healthcare networks.

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

CISCO SYSTEMS

Sophos Ltd.

IBM

DXC Technology Company

FireEye, Inc

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

Palo Alto Networks

Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc

Imperva

Fortinet

Zscaler

These companies are focusing on cybersecurity innovation, threat detection, network protection, cloud security, endpoint protection, and integrated security services. Partnerships between medical device manufacturers, healthcare organizations, and cybersecurity providers are also likely to become increasingly important as connected healthcare ecosystems become more complex.

Future Opportunities

The connected medical devices security market is positioned for substantial expansion as healthcare organizations seek to balance digital innovation with cybersecurity and patient safety. Opportunities are emerging in AI-enabled security, IoT protection, cloud security, real-time monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance-focused solutions.

The increasing need to protect patient data and secure connected devices is expected to encourage organizations to adopt comprehensive security strategies rather than relying on isolated cybersecurity tools. Regulatory developments are also likely to influence market growth by encouraging manufacturers and healthcare providers to strengthen security throughout the medical device lifecycle.

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Future Outlook

The connected medical devices security market is entering a period of strong growth as connected healthcare becomes an integral part of modern medical services. Increasing cyber risks, expanding device connectivity, growing patient data concerns, AI-powered security capabilities, and evolving regulatory requirements are creating sustained demand for advanced protection solutions.

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

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