Pet DNA Testing Market to Reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035 at 14.2% CAGR

Pet DNA Testing Market Overview

The Pet DNA Testing Market is expanding as pet owners increasingly seek genetic insights into breed, ancestry, health risks, and inherited traits. Rising pet ownership, growing awareness of preventive pet healthcare, and advances in DNA sequencing and genetic analysis are supporting adoption of testing services and kits.

According to the WiseGuyReports report published in April 2026, the global Pet DNA Testing Market was valued at USD 582.7 Million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 665.5 Million in 2025 to USD 2.5 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 14.2% during 2026–2035. North America led the market with a valuation of USD 290 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.05 Billion by 2035. Health Screening was the leading test-type segment, valued at USD 250 Million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.0 Billion by 2035. The report covers ancestry testing, health screening, breed identification, and trait testing across dogs, cats, and other animals.

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Key market players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Pet DNA Testing Market include:

IDEXX Laboratories

Orivet

Paw Print Genetics

NutriScan

SmartDNA

Genetic Technologies

PetDNA

Wisdom Panel

Paw Print Health

VetGen

Animetrics

Basepaws

Embark Veterinary

Genomia

DNA My Dog

The market is being shaped by increasing pet ownership, greater awareness of genetic health risks, demand for personalized pet care, and advances in next-generation sequencing and genetic analysis. Health screening is gaining particular importance as pet owners seek early information about inherited conditions. Online distribution is also making testing more accessible, while veterinarians and breeders increasingly use genetic information to support preventive care and breeding decisions.

The Pet DNA Testing Market can be segmented across multiple dimensions. Based on Test Type, it includes Ancestry Testing, Health Screening, Breed Identification, and Trait Testing. By Animal Type, it covers Dogs, Cats, and Others. By Distribution Channel, it includes Online, Retail Stores, and Veterinary Clinics. By End User, it comprises Pet Owners, Breeders, and Veterinarians. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

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The growing focus on preventive veterinary care is creating opportunities for genetic-testing companies, veterinary laboratories, pet-care providers, breeders, and direct-to-consumer testing brands. Improved sequencing accuracy, expanded genetic databases, personalized nutrition and care recommendations, and integration with veterinary services can support market differentiation. Asia Pacific also offers opportunities as pet ownership, disposable incomes, and awareness of advanced pet healthcare increase.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Pet genetic-testing providers are expanding test panels to cover more inherited diseases, breed traits, ancestry, and wellness characteristics.

Next-generation sequencing and improved bioinformatics are increasing the accuracy and breadth of pet genetic analysis.

Veterinary professionals are increasingly using genetic information to support preventive care, diagnosis, and treatment planning.

Direct-to-consumer pet DNA kits are expanding access to genetic testing through online retail and home sample collection.

Personalized pet-care services are increasingly combining genetic information with nutrition, wellness, and preventive-care recommendations.

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Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into the Pet DNA Testing Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across ancestry testing, health screening, breed identification, and trait testing.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across test type, animal type, distribution channel, end user, and geographic markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading pet genetic-testing, veterinary diagnostics, and pet-care companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, pet ownership trends, genetic-testing adoption, sequencing technology, preventive care, competitive activity, and regional opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Pet DNA Testing Market will be shaped by rising pet ownership, growing demand for preventive veterinary care, expanded genetic databases, and advances in sequencing and bioinformatics. Health Screening should remain a major test category, while ancestry and breed identification continue to attract consumer interest. Dogs and cats will remain the principal animal categories, with veterinary clinics and online channels supporting wider adoption. North America is expected to retain market leadership, while Asia Pacific offers significant growth potential. WiseGuyReports projects the market to reach USD 2.5 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

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