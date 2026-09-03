Gene Synthesis Market to Reach USD 9.47 Billion by 2035 at 15.2% CAGR

Gene Synthesis Market Overview

The global Gene Synthesis Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the expansion of cell and gene therapy programs, declining DNA synthesis costs, increasing vaccine and mRNA platform development, AI-driven protein and enzyme design, and growing investments in biomanufacturing infrastructure. Advances in enzymatic DNA writing and computational sequence design are also expanding demand for complex and high-throughput synthetic DNA solutions.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Gene Synthesis Market closed 2025 at approximately USD 2.30 billion and is projected to grow from USD 2.65 billion in 2026 to USD 9.47 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period of 2026–2035. North America accounted for 40.5% of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at an 18.6% CAGR. Chemical Oligonucleotide Synthesis represented the largest synthesis method with a 54.2% share, Gene and Cell Therapy Developments accounted for the largest application share at 33.8%, and Biopharmaceutical Companies represented the largest end-user segment at 44.6%.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Gene Synthesis Market include:

GenScript Biotech

Twist Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Integrated DNA Technologies (Danaher)

Azenta Life Sciences (GENEWIZ)

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Genomics

Synbio Technologies

ATUM

Telesis Bio

Ansa Biotechnologies

The Gene Synthesis Market is being shaped by the expanding cell and gene therapy pipeline, falling costs per synthesized base, vaccine and mRNA platform development, and computational biology. Enzymatic writing technologies are gaining attention for difficult sequences, while computational design is accelerating the generation of candidate DNA sequences. Biosecurity screening and compliance are also becoming increasingly important as synthetic nucleic acid procurement requirements expand.

The Gene Synthesis Market can be segmented by Synthesis Method, Service Type, Application, and End User. By synthesis method, the market includes Chemical Oligonucleotide Synthesis, PCR-Mediated Gene Assembly, and Ligation-Mediated Gene Assembly. By service type, it includes Antibody DNA Synthesis, Custom Gene Synthesis, Viral DNA Synthesis, Sequence Design and Optimization Services, and Cloning and Subcloning Services. Applications include Gene and Cell Therapy Developments, Vaccine Development, Diagnostics and Molecular Testing, Agricultural and Industrial Biotechnology, and Academic and Basic Research. End users include Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations, and Agricultural and Industrial Biotech Firms.

The market presents significant opportunities through enzymatic DNA writing for complex sequences, emerging-market localization, subscription and capacity-reservation models, design-data services, and agricultural and industrial biotechnology. Growing biotechnology capacity in India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and ASEAN economies is also creating opportunities for localized gene synthesis production and faster delivery.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Chemical Oligonucleotide Synthesis remains the dominant synthesis method with a 54.2% revenue share, supported by its established infrastructure, cost advantages, and high-volume production capabilities.

Viral DNA Synthesis is emerging as a high-growth service segment with a 17.9% CAGR, supported by increasing gene therapy vector and vaccine development programs.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market at an 18.6% CAGR, driven by domestic biotechnology capacity, research infrastructure expansion, and agricultural biotechnology programs.

Enzymatic DNA synthesis is gaining attention for difficult and long sequences because it can address limitations associated with conventional chemical synthesis while reducing hazardous chemical waste.

Computational design and AI-driven protein engineering are accelerating the creation of candidate sequences, increasing demand for rapid, high-fidelity gene synthesis and integrated design-to-manufacturing services.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size, growth trajectory, and forecast outlook for the global Gene Synthesis Market through 2035.

Analyze the leading synthesis method, service type, application, end-user, and regional segments shaping market demand.

Evaluate emerging opportunities in cell and gene therapy, vaccine development, diagnostics, agricultural biotechnology, and industrial biology.

Identify technological developments involving enzymatic DNA writing, computational design, sequence optimization, and automated synthesis.

Assess competitive dynamics, supplier positioning, biosecurity requirements, and strategic growth opportunities within the global Gene Synthesis Market.

Future Outlook:

The Gene Synthesis Market is expected to maintain strong double-digit growth through 2035 as cell and gene therapy programs, vaccine development, synthetic biology, computational protein design, and biotechnology research continue to expand. Chemical Oligonucleotide Synthesis will remain the dominant synthesis method with a 54.2% share, while Ligation-Mediated Gene Assembly is projected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR. Gene and Cell Therapy Developments will remain the leading application with a 33.8% share, while Diagnostics and Molecular Testing is forecast to grow at 15.9% CAGR. Biopharmaceutical Companies will continue to represent the largest end-user segment with a 44.6% share, whereas Contract Research and Manufacturing Organizations will be the fastest-growing end-user category at 17.2% CAGR. North America will retain its leading position with 40.5% of global revenue, while Asia-Pacific will remain the fastest-growing region at an 18.6% CAGR. Overall, the global Gene Synthesis Market is projected to increase from USD 2.30 billion in 2025 to USD 9.47 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 15.2%.

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