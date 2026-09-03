North America Offline Beauty Devices Market to Grow at 13.8% CAGR by 2031, Reaching US$68.23 Billion

Offline beauty devices are electronic, battery-operated, or manual beauty and skincare devices purchased primarily through physical retail stores rather than exclusively through online channels. These products are designed to help consumers address various aesthetic and skincare needs without necessarily visiting a professional beauty clinic.

Common examples include LED masks, microcurrent and EMS devices, infrared beauty devices, facial cleansing tools, and other at-home skincare technologies. Consumers increasingly value these devices because they can complement regular skincare routines and provide convenient access to technology-assisted beauty treatments.

North America Offline Beauty Devices Market size was valued at US$ 27,568.36 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 68,229.13 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.8% during 2024–2031.

The market includes a wide range of consumer beauty technologies, including LED masks, infrared beauty devices, EMS devices, and other products designed to support anti-aging, acne and inflammation control, skin rejuvenation, and general skincare routines. The increasing availability of these products through major offline retail channels is also creating new opportunities for manufacturers and retailers.

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North America Offline Beauty Devices Market Overview

The growing focus on personal appearance and wellness is one of the major factors driving demand for beauty devices across North America. Consumers are increasingly interested in preventive skincare, anti-aging solutions, acne management, skin rejuvenation, and convenient at-home treatments.

Skin-related concerns represent a significant consumer need in the region. Acne, for example, remains one of the most common skin conditions in the US, while acne also affects millions of people in Canada. The prevalence of these concerns creates a substantial consumer base for beauty and skincare products and technologies.

At the same time, consumers are becoming more proactive about managing visible signs of aging. Concerns such as wrinkles, pigmentation, fine lines, and uneven skin texture are encouraging consumers to explore technology-enabled skincare solutions.

The availability of beauty devices through major retailers such as Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Target is helping manufacturers reach a broad customer base.

Key Trends in the North America Offline Beauty Devices Market

Growing Demand for At-Home Beauty Treatments

Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient alternatives to professional beauty treatments. At-home beauty devices allow users to incorporate technology-based treatments into their regular skincare routines while reducing the need for frequent visits to salons, spas, or aesthetic clinics.

This trend is particularly important for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation applications, where consumers are seeking convenient solutions that can be used regularly.

Increasing Popularity of LED Beauty Devices

LED masks and other light-based beauty devices are gaining attention among consumers interested in skincare technology. LED devices are commonly marketed for applications such as skin rejuvenation and acne management.

The increasing consumer awareness of light-based skincare technologies is supporting product launches and expanding retail availability across North America.

Rising Focus on Anti-Aging

Anti-aging represents a major application area for beauty devices. Consumers are increasingly seeking products that address fine lines, wrinkles, skin firmness, and other visible signs of aging.

The growing interest among younger consumers in preventive skincare is also expanding the addressable market for anti-aging beauty devices.

Integration of Smart Technology

Beauty device manufacturers are increasingly incorporating connected technologies into their products. Bluetooth connectivity, mobile applications, personalized treatment programs, and digital tracking features are helping create more customized consumer experiences.

Smart beauty devices can also encourage consumers to follow consistent skincare routines by providing treatment guidance and usage tracking.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Skin Conditions

The prevalence of acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, pigmentation, and other skin concerns is supporting demand for skincare products and beauty technologies. Consumers are increasingly looking for convenient tools that complement their existing skincare routines.

Rising Beauty and Wellness Spending

Growing consumer interest in personal appearance, wellness, and preventive skincare is encouraging spending on beauty technology. Consumers are increasingly willing to invest in devices that provide convenience and can be incorporated into daily routines.

Product Innovation by Leading Companies

Continuous product launches are contributing to market development. Manufacturers are introducing devices with enhanced functionality, smart connectivity, improved ergonomics, and targeted treatment capabilities.

For example, NuFACE introduced the NuFACE FIX MicroWand in January 2025, expanding its portfolio of microcurrent-based beauty devices. Other companies have also introduced connected and FDA-cleared devices targeting facial and body skincare applications.

Expansion of Offline Retail Networks

Major retail chains provide consumers with opportunities to physically examine beauty devices before purchasing. Product demonstrations, in-store visibility, brand displays, and access to multiple product categories can influence consumer purchasing decisions.

Widespread retail networks therefore remain an important component of the North America offline beauty devices market.

North America Offline Beauty Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Based on product type, the market is segmented into:

LED Mask

Infrared Beauty Devices

EMS

Others

The LED mask segment held the largest market share in 2024. Growing consumer awareness of light-based skincare technologies and increasing availability through retail channels are supporting demand for LED masks.

By Application

Based on application, the market is segmented into:

Anti-Aging

Acne and Inflammation Control

Skin Rejuvenation

Others

The anti-aging segment dominated the market in 2024. Increasing consumer attention toward wrinkles, fine lines, pigmentation, and other age-related skin concerns is supporting demand for anti-aging beauty devices.

By Mode of Operation

The market is divided into:

Electric and Battery Operated

Manual

The electric and battery-operated segment dominated the market in 2024, supported by growing demand for technology-enabled beauty solutions and convenient at-home treatments.

By Distribution Channel

The market is segmented into:

Walmart

Best Buy

Costco

Nordstrom

Macy’s

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sephora

Ulta Beauty

Target

Others

The Walmart segment dominated the market in 2024. Walmart’s extensive retail footprint and broad consumer reach provide manufacturers with access to a large customer base. The retailer offers beauty devices across multiple price categories, including facial cleansing devices, hair-removal products, and anti-aging tools.

Regional Analysis

The geographic scope of the North America offline beauty devices market includes the US, Canada, and Mexico.

US

The US dominated the North America offline beauty devices market and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. A large consumer base, high awareness of beauty and wellness products, established retail infrastructure, and strong presence of leading beauty-device companies contribute to market growth.

Canada

Canada represents another important market driven by growing awareness of skincare and personal wellness. The prevalence of acne and other skin conditions, combined with increasing consumer interest in beauty technologies, supports demand for offline beauty devices.

Mexico

Mexico is expected to present additional growth opportunities as consumers increasingly adopt modern beauty and skincare products. Expanding retail infrastructure and growing awareness of personal-care technologies can support market development over the forecast period.

Strategic Initiatives by Market Players

Leading companies are focusing on product launches, technological innovation, collaborations, and market expansion to strengthen their positions.

Recent developments include the launch of new microcurrent devices by NuFACE, the introduction of connected beauty devices by Nu Skin Enterprises, and the expansion of YA-MAN’s beauty device activities in the US.

These initiatives demonstrate the industry’s shift toward smart, connected, personalized, and technology-enabled beauty solutions.

As manufacturers continue to introduce advanced products, the increasing number of product launches, approvals, and strategic collaborations is expected to create new opportunities in the North America offline beauty devices market.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the North America offline beauty devices market include:

NuFACE

L’Oréal SA

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

ZIIP

Silk’n

YA-MAN LTD.

LUMINA NRG

FOREO

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

MTG Co., Ltd.

These companies are competing through product innovation, brand development, retail expansion, technology integration, and strategic partnerships.

Future Outlook

The North America Offline Beauty Devices Market is expected to maintain strong growth through 2031. The market’s expansion will be supported by rising consumer interest in at-home beauty treatments, growing awareness of skincare, increasing demand for anti-aging solutions, and continuous technological innovation.

The transition toward personalized beauty experiences is likely to become particularly important. Smart devices that combine beauty technology with mobile applications, treatment tracking, and customized routines can help brands differentiate their products in an increasingly competitive market.

Offline retail will also remain important because consumers often prefer to physically evaluate beauty devices, compare products, receive assistance, and purchase from established retailers. The combination of physical retail availability and technology-enabled products is therefore expected to support market expansion.

Overall, the market is positioned for substantial growth, with opportunities for manufacturers that can deliver effective, convenient, affordable, and differentiated beauty devices.

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