US Maritime Freight Transport Market to Grow at 5.96% CAGR During 2025-2035

The United States us maritime freight transport market is positioned for robust growth over the next decade, driven by favorable global trade dynamics, surging e-commerce and consumer demand, increasing regulatory compliance and standards, technological integration and automation, and significant infrastructure development and investment. Valued at approximately USD 77.41 billion in 2024, the market is projected to grow from USD 82.03 billion in 2025 to USD 146.3 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.96% during the forecast period. This strong growth trajectory underscores the critical role of maritime freight transport in facilitating international trade, supporting supply chain resilience, and enabling the movement of containerized cargo, bulk commodities, general cargo, and oil & gas across the nation’s ports and waterways.

Maritime freight transport involves the movement of goods and cargo via ships and vessels through oceans, seas, and inland waterways. The US maritime freight transport market encompasses a diverse range of cargo types including containerized goods in standardized shipping containers, bulk cargo such as grains, coal, and minerals, general cargo like machinery and project shipments, and specialized oil & gas transport via tankers. As the US economy continues to recover and expand, with increasing manufacturing output and consumer spending, the demand for efficient and reliable maritime freight services is set to rise significantly.

Key Market Drivers

Global Trade Dynamics

The maritime freight-transport market is heavily influenced by global trade dynamics. Changes in trade agreements, tariffs, and geopolitical tensions can significantly impact shipping routes and volumes. For instance, the recent trade agreements between the US and various countries may open new markets for exporters, thereby increasing demand for maritime transport services. Conversely, trade disputes could lead to reduced shipping volumes and increased costs. In 2025, the US is expected to see a 3% increase in containerized trade, driven by favorable trade conditions. This evolving landscape necessitates that shipping companies remain agile and responsive to changes in global trade policies to maintain their competitiveness in the maritime freight-transport market.

E-commerce and Consumer Demand

The rise of e-commerce has significantly transformed the maritime freight-transport market. As online shopping continues to grow, the demand for efficient shipping solutions has surged. In 2025, e-commerce sales in the US are projected to reach approximately $1 trillion, leading to increased freight volumes. This trend compels shipping companies to enhance their logistics capabilities, ensuring timely deliveries and efficient inventory management. Consequently, the maritime freight-transport market must adapt to accommodate the growing demand for containerized shipping, which is often preferred for its efficiency and reliability. The ability to meet consumer expectations for fast shipping could be a crucial determinant of success in this evolving market.

Regulatory Compliance and Standards

The maritime freight-transport market is increasingly influenced by regulatory compliance and standards set by governmental bodies. In the US, the implementation of stringent environmental regulations, such as the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) sulfur cap, necessitates that shipping companies invest in cleaner technologies. This shift is expected to drive up operational costs, potentially impacting freight rates. Moreover, compliance with safety standards, such as the U.S. Coast Guard regulations, ensures that vessels meet specific safety criteria, which can affect the overall efficiency of operations. As a result, companies that proactively adapt to these regulations may gain a competitive edge in the maritime freight-transport market, while those lagging behind could face penalties and operational disruptions.

Technological Integration and Automation

Technological integration and automation are reshaping the maritime freight-transport market. The adoption of advanced technologies, such as blockchain for supply chain transparency and AI for predictive analytics, is becoming increasingly prevalent. These innovations can enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve decision-making processes. In 2025, it is estimated that 30% of shipping companies in the US will implement automated systems for cargo tracking and management. This shift towards automation not only streamlines operations but also addresses labor shortages in the industry. As companies embrace these technologies, they may gain a competitive advantage, positioning themselves favorably within the maritime freight-transport market.

Infrastructure Development and Investment

Investment in port infrastructure is a critical driver for the maritime freight-transport market. The US government has recognized the need for modernizing ports to handle larger vessels and increased cargo volumes. Recent initiatives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocate substantial funding for port upgrades and expansions. These enhancements are expected to improve operational efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and ultimately lower shipping costs. As ports become more capable of accommodating larger ships, the maritime freight-transport market may experience a shift in shipping patterns, with larger vessels becoming the norm. This evolution could lead to increased competition among shipping lines and potentially lower freight rates for consumers.

Market Trends

Sustainability Initiatives

The maritime freight-transport market is increasingly focusing on sustainability initiatives. Companies are exploring alternative fuels and energy-efficient technologies to reduce emissions. This shift is likely driven by regulatory pressures and consumer demand for environmentally friendly practices. The adoption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and hybrid propulsion systems is gaining traction among major shipping lines.

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements are reshaping the maritime freight-transport market. Innovations in automation, data analytics, and tracking systems are enhancing operational efficiency. The integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and real-time monitoring systems is improving cargo visibility and supply chain transparency.

Intermodal Transportation Growth

Intermodal transportation is gaining traction within the maritime freight-transport market. The integration of various transport modes is facilitating more efficient logistics solutions. This trend appears to enhance delivery speed and reliability, benefiting both shippers and consumers.

Segment Insights

By Cargo Type: Container Largest, Bulk Fastest-Growing

In the US maritime freight-transport market, Container Cargo is the largest segment due to its versatility and capacity to handle a variety of goods. Containerization has revolutionized global trade, enabling efficient door-to-door delivery and seamless intermodal connectivity. Bulk Cargo follows closely, making a significant contribution to the overall market share, thanks to its efficiency in transporting large volumes of homogenous commodities like grain, coal, and iron ore. Growth trends indicate that the Container Cargo segment will continue to be bolstered by rising global trade and e-commerce demand. Conversely, Bulk Cargo is recognized as the fastest-growing segment owing to the increasing demand for raw materials from industries like construction and manufacturing.

By Industry Type: Food & Beverages Largest, Electrical & Electronics Fastest-Growing

In the US maritime freight-transport market, the Food & Beverages sector is the largest contributor, commanding a significant share due to the steady demand for food products and beverages, ensuring consistent freight volumes. The Manufacturing sector also plays a crucial role, driven by the need to transport raw materials and finished goods. In contrast, the Electrical & Electronics industry, while smaller in overall share, is witnessing rapid growth driven by technological advancements and increasing consumer electronics demand. This dual dynamic between a large stable market and a burgeoning technological sector shapes the market landscape.

Competitive Landscape

The maritime freight-transport market is currently characterized by a dynamic competitive landscape, driven by factors such as globalization, e-commerce growth, and increasing demand for efficient logistics solutions. Major players like A.P. Moller – Maersk (DK), Mediterranean Shipping Company (CH), and CMA CGM (FR) are strategically positioning themselves through innovation and digital transformation. A.P. Moller – Maersk focuses on integrating advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency, while Mediterranean Shipping Company emphasizes sustainability initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. CMA CGM is actively pursuing mergers and acquisitions to expand its market share. Other significant players include Hapag-Lloyd (DE), Evergreen Marine Corporation (TW), COSCO Shipping (CN), ONE (JP), Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (TW), and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (IL).

Key business tactics include optimizing supply chains and localizing operations to enhance competitive edge. Recent developments highlight the industry’s focus on innovation and sustainability. In October, A.P. Moller – Maersk announced a partnership with a leading technology firm to develop AI-driven logistics solutions. In September, Mediterranean Shipping Company launched a new fleet of eco-friendly vessels. In August, CMA CGM completed the acquisition of a regional shipping line, expanding its operational footprint in the North American market.

Future Outlook

Robust Growth Through 2035

The maritime freight-transport market is projected to grow at a 5.96% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, driven by technological advancements, increased trade volumes, and sustainability initiatives. The market is expected to achieve robust growth and enhanced operational efficiencies, positioning it as a key enabler of global trade.

Investment in Automated Cargo Handling Systems

Investment in automated cargo handling systems represents a significant opportunity in the market. Companies that implement automated cranes, guided vehicles, and digital terminal operating systems can achieve faster turnaround times, reduced labor costs, and improved safety, creating differentiation opportunities in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Development of Eco-Friendly Shipping Solutions

Development of eco-friendly shipping solutions presents substantial growth potential. Shipping lines that invest in LNG-powered vessels, hybrid propulsion systems, and carbon capture technologies will capture growing demand from environmentally conscious shippers and comply with increasingly stringent emissions regulations.

Expansion of Digital Freight Platforms

Expansion of digital freight platforms for real-time tracking offers a business model evolution opportunity. Companies that offer integrated digital solutions for booking, documentation, tracking, and analytics can enhance customer experience, improve supply chain visibility, and capture value from the digitalization of freight logistics.

Conclusion

The US maritime freight transport market stands at the intersection of critical global trade and logistics trends, including e-commerce growth, supply chain digitalization, sustainability imperatives, and infrastructure modernization. With a projected 5.96% CAGR and substantial growth to USD 146.3 billion by 2035, the market offers significant opportunities for shipping lines, port operators, logistics providers, and technology partners. Success in this dynamic landscape will require continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to developing efficient, sustainable, and resilient freight solutions that address evolving trade needs while supporting environmental objectives.