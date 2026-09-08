Global Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market Growing at 40.0% CAGR Through 2034

According to a new report from Intel Market Research, the global Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) market was valued at USD 245 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2,230 million by 2034, growing at an exceptional CAGR of 40.0% during the forecast period. The market is driven by advancements in 5G and IoT technologies, growth in consumer electronics and automotive sectors, and increasing demand for high-performance RF filters. Asia-Pacific currently dominates the market, supported by its commanding presence in semiconductor fabrication and telecommunications infrastructure development across Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan.

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WHAT IS PIEZO-ON-INSULATOR (POI)?

Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) is a material structure with significant application value in the fields of semiconductors. Structurally, it mainly consists of three layers: the bottom layer is typically high-resistivity silicon (or other suitable insulating substrate materials), the middle layer is a buried oxide layer functioning as isolation and electrical-property adjustment, and the top layer is a thin and uniform single-crystal piezoelectric material. This design endows POI with excellent electrical insulation and piezoelectric properties. The market is experiencing rapid growth driven by the deepening commercialization of 5G, demanding higher operating frequencies, wider bandwidths, and lower temperature sensitivity in RF filters. Furthermore, opportunities emerge from smartphone front-end module changes, integrated antenna multiplexers, and emerging uses in high-frequency ultrasonic transducers and self-powered sensors. Leading players include France’s Soitec and China’s Jinan Jingzheng Electronics (NANOLN). For instance, Soitec launched its POI substrate in 2019 using proprietary Smart Cut™ technology and has achieved mass production with capacity up to 700,000 wafers per year. Similarly, NANOLN pioneered 3-inch nano-thickness lithium niobate thin films in 2014 and is expanding with a new line for 100,000 wafers annually. POI wafers provide over 20% better electromechanical coupling than bulk piezoelectric materials, enhancing device efficiency.

Key Market Drivers

Advancements in 5G and IoT Technologies

The Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market is propelled by the surging demand for high-frequency filters and sensors in 5G infrastructure and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. POI technology offers superior acoustic performance and reduced power loss compared to traditional piezoelectric substrates, enabling compact and efficient RF components. With global 5G connections projected to exceed 1.7 billion by 2025, manufacturers are increasingly adopting POI for duplexers and resonators.

Growth in Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors

In consumer electronics, POI enables thinner, more responsive haptic feedback systems and MEMS sensors, driving adoption in smartphones and wearables. The automotive industry leverages POI for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and ultrasonic sensors, where reliability under harsh conditions is critical. Market analysis indicates the POI segment in automotive applications growing at a 14% CAGR through 2030. R&D investments exceeding $500 million annually from key semiconductor firms further support market expansion.

Market Challenges

Manufacturing Complexity and Yield Issues

The Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market faces significant hurdles in wafer fabrication due to the precise bonding of piezoelectric films on insulating layers, leading to defect rates as high as 15% in early production runs. Scaling high-volume manufacturing remains challenging, as thermal mismatch between layers causes warping and cracks during processing.

Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Dependence on rare earth materials for piezoelectric layers exposes the Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market to geopolitical risks and price volatility, with scandium-doped aluminum nitride costs fluctuating 25% in recent years. Integration with CMOS processes also demands specialized equipment, inflating capital expenditures.

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Market Restraints

High Production Costs and Limited Standardization

Premium pricing of POI substrates, often 2-3 times higher than conventional silicon-on-insulator alternatives, restrains widespread adoption in cost-sensitive applications within the Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market. Lack of industry-wide standards for layer thickness and doping levels hinders interoperability across suppliers. Intellectual property barriers further limit market entry, with major patents held by a few players controlling over 60% of advanced POI technologies.

Market Opportunities

Expansion into Healthcare and Aerospace

The Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market holds promise in medical ultrasound transducers and implantable devices, where POI’s high sensitivity improves imaging resolution by 30%. Aerospace applications for vibration sensors in drones and aircraft benefit from POI’s durability and low noise. The global Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) market, valued at USD 245 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 2,230 million by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 40.0%.

Emerging 6G Research and Edge AI Computing

Emerging 6G research and edge AI computing create niches for POI-based filters operating beyond 50 GHz, with pilot projects showing 25% latency reductions. Strategic partnerships between foundries and material suppliers could unlock a $2 billion addressable market by 2028. Sustainability trends favor POI for energy-harvesting wearables, converting mechanical energy with efficiencies up to 40%.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Lithium Niobate on Insulator (LNOI) is the dominant material type in the POI market, driven by its superior electro-optic and piezoelectric coefficients that make it exceptionally well-suited for high-frequency RF filter applications in 5G and next-generation communication infrastructure. LNOI’s wide acoustic bandwidth and excellent temperature stability characteristics give it a decisive advantage in surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter designs demanding stringent performance at millimeter-wave frequencies. Pioneering manufacturers such as Jinan Jingzheng Electronics (NANOLN) have invested heavily in scaling LNOI thin-film wafer production.

Lithium Tantalate on Insulator (LTOI), while currently occupying a secondary position, is gaining traction in applications requiring lower insertion loss and improved temperature coefficients, positioning it as a compelling alternative for next-generation multiplexer and duplexer filter designs as 6G standards begin to take shape.

By Application

SAW Filters represent the leading application segment for POI substrates, propelled by the rapid global commercialization of 5G networks and the consequent escalation in performance demands placed on RF front-end modules within smartphones and base stations. The integration of POI-based SAW filters into antenna multiplexers and duplexers is becoming increasingly critical as device manufacturers seek to consolidate multiple frequency bands within compact, energy-efficient front-end architectures. POI substrates offer meaningfully improved electromechanical coupling coefficients and thermal performance compared to conventional bulk piezoelectric substrates.

Electro-Optic Modulators represent a rapidly expanding secondary application, benefiting from LNOI’s exceptional optical properties that support ultra-high-speed data modulation in fiber-optic communications and emerging photonic integrated circuit platforms. High-Frequency Ultrasonic Transducers and Others represent additional application areas with growing adoption.

By End User

Telecommunications Equipment Manufacturers constitute the primary end-user base for POI substrates, as the ongoing global buildout of 5G network infrastructure creates sustained and growing demand for high-performance RF filter components that only advanced substrate materials like POI can reliably deliver. Leading smartphone OEMs are increasingly specifying POI-based filter solutions within their RF front-end module designs to address the complexity of supporting an ever-expanding array of frequency bands within progressively thinner and more integrated device form factors.

Semiconductor Foundries and IDMs are actively incorporating POI wafer processing into their advanced node roadmaps, recognizing that POI’s compatibility with standard CMOS-adjacent fabrication processes enables scalable, cost-competitive production pathways. Consumer Electronics OEMs represent another key end-user category with growing adoption.

Regional Market Insights

Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific stands as the undisputed leading region in the global Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) market, driven by its commanding presence in semiconductor fabrication, consumer electronics manufacturing, and telecommunications infrastructure development. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan have positioned themselves at the forefront of POI substrate adoption, leveraging deeply established supply chains and advanced wafer processing capabilities. Japan, in particular, has a long-standing heritage in piezoelectric material research and continues to be a pivotal contributor to POI technology innovation. South Korea’s major semiconductor conglomerates are actively integrating POI-based filters into next-generation mobile communication devices, while China’s rapidly expanding 5G rollout is generating substantial domestic demand for high-performance piezoelectric components. The region benefits from strong government backing for semiconductor self-sufficiency, with national policies stimulating investment in advanced material research. Asia-Pacific’s aggressive 5G network deployment is a primary catalyst for Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) market growth across the region.

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North America

North America represents a highly significant market for Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) technology, anchored by the United States’ robust semiconductor research ecosystem and its leadership in telecommunications innovation. The region is home to several pioneering RF component designers and fabless semiconductor companies that are actively developing POI-based filter solutions for advanced wireless applications. The ongoing rollout of 5G networks across the United States is generating strong demand for bulk acoustic wave and surface acoustic wave filters built on POI substrates. Additionally, North America’s defense and aerospace sectors represent a strategically important demand vertical, where high-reliability piezoelectric components are critical for radar, communication, and electronic warfare systems.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Manufacturers in the Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market

The Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) market is characterized by an oligopolistic structure dominated by a handful of technologically advanced players specializing in advanced substrate technologies for 5G RF front-end applications. France-based Soitec leads the field, leveraging its proprietary Smart Cut™ process to produce high-quality POI substrates since 2019, achieving mass production with capacity ramping to 700,000 wafers annually. This positions Soitec as the market frontrunner, capturing significant share through superior piezoelectric performance and integration capabilities. Complementing this, China’s Jinan Jingzheng Electronics (NANOLN) has emerged as a close second, pioneering 3-inch nano-thickness lithium niobate thin films in 2014 and initiating volume production, with a new line targeting 100,000 wafers per year. High entry barriers due to complex layer deposition limit competition, fostering a concentrated landscape aligned with surging demand for SAW filters and electro-optic modulators amid 5G/6G rollout. Beyond the top tier, several niche players contribute specialized capabilities, particularly in LNOI and LTOI variants across 4-inch and 6-inch wafers.

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List of Key Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Companies Profiled

Soitec, Jinan Jingzheng Electronics (NANOLN), Shanghai Novel Si Integration Technology, Beijing Qinghe Jingyuan, NGK Insulators, IOPTEE, PAM-Xiamen, Partow Technologies, Alfa Chemistry, Okmetic, GlobalWafers, Siltronix, Silex Microsystems, SUMCO Corporation, and Shin-Etsu Chemical.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the current market size of Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market?

Global Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market was valued at USD 245 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2,230 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 40.0% during the forecast period.

Q2. Which key companies operate in Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market?

Key players include Soitec (France), Jinan Jingzheng Electronics (NANOLN) (China), Shanghai Novel Si Integration Technology (China), Beijing Qinghe Jingyuan (China), NGK Insulators (Japan), IOPTEE (China), PAM Xiamen (China), Partow Technologies (USA), and Alfa Chemistry (USA).

Q3. What are the key growth drivers of the Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market?

Key growth drivers include the rapid commercialization of 5G and development of 6G communications, rising demand for high-performance filters in RF front-end modules, growing adoption of antenna multiplexers and integrated components in smartphones, and expansion into emerging applications such as high-frequency ultrasonic transducers and self-powered sensors.

Q4. Which region dominates the Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market?

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region, driven by strong manufacturing activity in China, Japan, and South Korea. The market also has significant presence across North America and Europe.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in the Piezo-On-Insulator (POI) Market?

Emerging trends include the evolution toward diverse piezoelectric materials, larger wafer sizes (4-inch and 6-inch), and higher levels of integration. Key material types such as LNOI and LTOI are gaining traction, alongside growing demand for POI in SAW Filters and Electro-Optic Modulators.

About Intel Market Research

Intel Market Research is a leading provider of strategic intelligence, offering actionable insights in semiconductor materials, piezoelectric technology, and RF component markets. Our research capabilities include real-time competitive benchmarking, global technology adoption monitoring, country-specific regulatory analysis, and supply chain assessment. We publish over 500+ reports annually across multiple industries. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, our insights empower decision-makers to drive innovation with confidence.

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