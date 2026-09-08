Advanced Surface Movement Guidance Market to Reach US$ 8.98 Billion by 2034

The global advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (A-SMGCS) market size is projected to reach US$ 8.98 billion by 2034 from US$ 4.74 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Growing Need for Airport Surface Safety

Increasing air traffic and the expansion of airport infrastructure are creating greater requirements for advanced technologies that can manage complex surface movements. As airports handle larger numbers of aircraft and ground vehicles, maintaining visibility and coordination across airport operating areas becomes increasingly important.

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A-SMGCS enables airports to improve monitoring and management of aircraft movements, particularly in environments where traffic density and operational complexity are high. The adoption of these systems is supported by the need to enhance operational efficiency while maintaining safety standards. Technological developments in airport surveillance and movement management are further contributing to market expansion.

Role of Surveillance and Guidance Technologies

A-SMGCS combines different technologies and operational functions to provide comprehensive airport surface movement management. Surveillance capabilities help detect and track aircraft and vehicles, while guidance and routing functions support organized movement across airport surfaces.

The integration of advanced surveillance technologies allows airport operators and air traffic controllers to obtain improved information about surface traffic. This supports better decision-making and helps manage movements efficiently. Increasing automation and the integration of intelligent technologies are also contributing to the evolution of these systems.

Airport Modernization Driving Adoption

Airport modernization initiatives are an important factor supporting the adoption of A-SMGCS solutions. Airports are investing in advanced infrastructure and digital systems to accommodate increasing passenger and aircraft traffic while improving operational performance.

The modernization of existing airports and development of new airport infrastructure create opportunities for A-SMGCS providers. These systems can be integrated into broader airport management and air traffic control environments, helping airports establish more coordinated surface operations.

Key Players

The A-SMGCS market includes several established companies providing technologies and solutions for airport surface movement management.

ALTYS Technologies

ATRiCS

ERA a.s.

Honeywell International

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Leonardo S.p.a.

Saab

Searidge Technologies

TERMA

Thales Group

These companies focus on developing and providing surveillance, guidance, control, automation, and related airport management technologies to address the evolving operational requirements of airports.

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Future Outlook

The future outlook for the A-SMGCS market remains positive, supported by increasing airport traffic, infrastructure modernization, and the growing emphasis on safe and efficient surface operations. Continued development of surveillance, automation, and integrated airport management technologies is expected to create further opportunities for market participants. As airports increasingly adopt advanced digital solutions to improve operational visibility and coordination, demand for A-SMGCS technologies is expected to continue expanding through 2034.

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