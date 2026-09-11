Urgent Care Center Market to Reach USD 12.5 Billion by 2035 at 4.9% CAGR

Urgent Care Center Market Overview

The Urgent Care Center Market is expanding as patients increasingly seek immediate, convenient, and cost-effective medical attention outside traditional emergency departments. Rising chronic disease prevalence, an aging population, growing demand for accessible healthcare, and the shift toward outpatient and value-based care are supporting market growth. Technological advancements, particularly telemedicine and AI-enabled patient management, are further improving accessibility and operational efficiency.

According to the WiseGuyReports report, the Urgent Care Center Market was valued at USD 7.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2025 to USD 12.5 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2026 to 2035. North America is expected to remain the leading regional market, valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2035. Treatment Services was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2035, while Diagnostic Services is projected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2035.

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Key players in the Urgent Care Center Market include:

CareNow

American Family Care

RxUrgentCare

MedExpress

CareSpot

NextCare

HealthU

Patient First

FastMed Urgent Care

Concentra

HealthNOW

MedRite Urgent Care

One Medical

WellNow Urgent Care

Urgent Care Extra

Market growth is being driven by increasing demand for accessible healthcare services, rising chronic diseases, aging populations, and the growing preference for convenient treatment options. Telemedicine integration, AI-driven patient triage, digital health technologies, and value-based care models are helping urgent care providers improve patient flow, reduce waiting times, and deliver cost-effective services.

The Urgent Care Center Market is segmented by Service Type into Treatment Services, Diagnostic Services, Preventive Services, and Observation Services; by Patient Type into Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients, and Geriatric Patients; by Ownership into Private Ownership, Public Ownership, and Franchise Ownership; by Procedure into Minor Injuries, Illnesses, Routine Check-ups, and Vaccinations; and by Region into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Significant opportunities are emerging from the expansion of telemedicine, AI-driven patient triage, preventive healthcare programs, wellness services, and integration with primary care systems. Asia Pacific also presents attractive growth opportunities as healthcare expenditure, urbanization, and awareness of accessible care solutions increase.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

WellNow Urgent Care announced the acquisition of Urgent Care Extra in October 2024 to consolidate networks and expand access across the Mid-Atlantic region.

RxUrgentCare announced a strategic partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield in February 2025 to develop an integrated urgent care network and streamline payer processes.

One Medical launched a corporate urgent care program in May 2025 combining on-site clinics with virtual urgent care services for employers.

Telemedicine integration is becoming increasingly important as urgent care providers seek to expand remote consultations and improve patient accessibility.

AI-driven patient triage systems are creating opportunities to streamline operations, improve patient flow, and reduce waiting times.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Understand the current market size and projected growth trajectory of the global Urgent Care Center Market.

Identify opportunities across service type, patient type, ownership, procedure, and regional segments.

Assess North America’s market leadership and the growth potential of Asia Pacific and other emerging regions.

Analyze key companies, competitive positioning, partnerships, acquisitions, and recent industry developments.

Evaluate opportunities created by telemedicine, AI-driven healthcare, preventive services, and integration with primary care systems.

Future Outlook:

The Urgent Care Center Market is expected to maintain steady growth through 2035 as consumers increasingly favor convenient, accessible, and cost-effective healthcare services. North America is projected to remain the dominant regional market, growing from USD 4.0 billion in 2024 to USD 6.0 billion by 2035, while Treatment Services is expected to remain the leading service category, reaching USD 6.0 billion by 2035. Expanding telemedicine, AI-enabled triage, preventive care, and value-based healthcare models are expected to support the market’s progression to USD 12.5 billion by 2035 at a 4.9% CAGR.

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