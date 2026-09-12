Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market to Grow at 5.9% CAGR Through 2031

Peritoneal dialysis equipment includes a range of medical devices, systems, consumables, and accessories used to perform peritoneal dialysis (PD), a renal replacement therapy for patients with kidney failure. The treatment uses the peritoneal membrane in the abdomen as a natural filter to remove waste products, excess fluids, and toxins from the blood.

The equipment includes automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) machines, continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) systems, dialysis solutions, catheters, tubing, transfer sets, drainage bags, and other PD accessories. These products support both manual and automated dialysis procedures and can be used in healthcare facilities as well as home-care environments.

The growing adoption of home-based dialysis, remote patient monitoring, connected APD systems, and patient-centered renal care is increasing demand for advanced peritoneal dialysis equipment. These technologies provide patients with greater treatment flexibility and independence while helping healthcare professionals monitor and manage dialysis more effectively.

The Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market was valued at US$ 25.6 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 38.3 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031. The market is witnessing steady growth as healthcare systems across Sweden, Denmark, Norway, and Finland increasingly emphasize home-based renal care, patient independence, and cost-efficient treatment models. The growing burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD), rising demand for decentralized healthcare, and strong public healthcare infrastructure are supporting the adoption of peritoneal dialysis (PD) equipment across the Nordic region.

According to Business Market Insights, the market includes automated peritoneal dialysis machines, continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis systems, and PD consumables and accessories. The increasing adoption of home-based dialysis, connected technologies, and patient-centered renal care is expected to create further opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

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Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market Overview

Peritoneal dialysis is an important renal replacement therapy for patients with kidney failure and is particularly well suited to home-based treatment. Unlike conventional in-center hemodialysis, PD enables eligible patients to receive treatment at home, offering greater flexibility and reducing the need for frequent hospital or dialysis-center visits.

The Nordic countries have well-developed healthcare systems, strong public-sector support, and a long history of adopting home-based renal therapies. These factors have created favorable conditions for PD equipment manufacturers and healthcare providers. In addition, the increasing focus on healthcare efficiency and patient-centered care is encouraging healthcare systems to consider treatment approaches that can improve quality of life while reducing pressure on hospitals and dialysis facilities.

A major feature of the Nordic market is the adoption of automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) technologies. Modern APD systems can incorporate connectivity and remote monitoring capabilities, enabling clinicians to monitor treatment information and support patients outside conventional clinical settings.

Key Factors Driving the Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market

Growing Preference for Home-Based Dialysis

The shift toward home-based healthcare is one of the major factors supporting the Nordic peritoneal dialysis equipment market. Patients undergoing PD can perform treatment in their homes, providing greater flexibility and autonomy compared with regular visits to dialysis centers.

The availability of structured healthcare support and patient education programs across Nordic countries further facilitates home dialysis adoption. As healthcare systems continue emphasizing patient-centered treatment, demand for PD equipment is expected to increase.

Rising Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease

The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease is contributing to the demand for renal replacement therapies. CKD can progress to kidney failure, creating a need for dialysis or kidney transplantation.

As the number of patients requiring long-term renal replacement therapy increases, healthcare providers are evaluating treatment options based on clinical suitability, patient preference, cost, and healthcare-resource utilization. PD represents an important option for eligible patients and therefore contributes to demand for related equipment and consumables.

Focus on Cost-Efficient Renal Care

Healthcare systems across the Nordic region continue to focus on improving efficiency while maintaining high standards of patient care. Home-based PD can help reduce dependence on dedicated dialysis-center infrastructure for suitable patients.

The potential for reduced travel requirements, lower facility utilization, and greater patient autonomy makes PD an attractive component of broader strategies for efficient chronic disease management.

Increasing Adoption of Connected APD Technologies

Technology integration is creating new opportunities in the Nordic peritoneal dialysis equipment market. Connected APD systems can facilitate the transfer of treatment information between patients and healthcare teams.

Remote connectivity can support treatment monitoring, improve communication, and help healthcare professionals identify potential issues more efficiently. The Nordic region’s advanced digital healthcare infrastructure and technology-oriented patient population provide favorable conditions for these innovations.

Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market Segmentation

The Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market can be segmented based on product, application, and end user.

By Product

The market is segmented into:

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Machines

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis Systems

PD Consumables/Accessories

The PD consumables/accessories segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2024. Consumables represent recurring demand because PD treatment requires supplies such as dialysate solutions and other single-use components.

The recurring nature of consumable requirements provides manufacturers with a consistent revenue stream and makes this segment an important component of the overall market.

By Application

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

The CAPD segment held a larger share in 2024. CAPD remains widely used because of its relative simplicity and ability to provide patients with greater control over their treatment schedules.

At the same time, APD adoption is gaining momentum as patients and healthcare providers increasingly recognize the advantages of automated treatment, particularly for patients seeking overnight or more flexible dialysis schedules.

By End User

Based on end user, the market is categorized into:

In-Center Dialysis Settings

Home Care Settings

The home care settings segment dominated the market in 2024. This reflects the strong emphasis placed by Nordic healthcare systems on home-based care and patient autonomy.

The expansion of remote monitoring technologies, patient education, and healthcare support services is expected to further strengthen the role of home care in the Nordic PD market.

Country-Wise Outlook of the Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market

The Nordic market covers:

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Finland

Sweden

Sweden held the largest share of the Nordic peritoneal dialysis equipment market in 2024. The country has a long history of PD utilization, supported by organized healthcare systems, clinical research, and national renal registries.

Sweden’s emphasis on patient empowerment and decentralized care supports the continued adoption of home-based dialysis. Investments in digital healthcare and connected treatment technologies may further strengthen the country’s position in the regional market.

Denmark

Denmark represents another important market for peritoneal dialysis equipment. The country’s healthcare system places considerable emphasis on patient participation and treatment autonomy.

Patient education and awareness regarding home dialysis can support the adoption of PD among eligible patients. Continued efforts to optimize renal care delivery are expected to create opportunities for PD equipment suppliers.

Norway

Norway benefits from broad healthcare access and a strong focus on sustainable healthcare delivery. PD provides patients with a home-based treatment option while potentially reducing the need for frequent travel to dialysis facilities.

The country’s emphasis on healthcare efficiency and sustainability is expected to support demand for PD systems and related consumables.

Finland

Finland has also established a significant role for peritoneal dialysis within its renal care system. The country’s focus on equitable healthcare access supports the availability of different dialysis modalities for eligible patients.

The continued development of home healthcare infrastructure and digital monitoring capabilities is expected to contribute to market opportunities in Finland.

Emerging Trends in the Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market

Remote Patient Monitoring

Remote monitoring is emerging as an important trend in PD care. Connected APD systems can allow treatment-related information to be transmitted to healthcare teams, supporting more efficient follow-up and potentially reducing unnecessary clinical visits.

Digitalization of Renal Care

The integration of digital health platforms with dialysis equipment is expected to transform PD management. Data analytics and connected devices can help healthcare professionals better understand treatment patterns and develop more individualized care strategies.

Personalized Peritoneal Dialysis

The market is also moving toward more personalized renal care. Manufacturers are focusing on technologies and treatment solutions that can accommodate differences in patient health status, lifestyle, treatment requirements, and comorbidities.

Increased Focus on Infection Prevention

PD consumables and accessories play a critical role in maintaining treatment safety. Manufacturers are therefore focusing on product quality, improved connection systems, and solutions designed to minimize complications such as peritonitis.

Opportunities in the Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market

The Nordic market presents several opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare technology companies.

One significant opportunity lies in the development of smart and connected PD equipment. Devices capable of collecting, transmitting, and analyzing treatment data can support remote clinical management and improve patient engagement.

Another opportunity is the expansion of home dialysis programs. As healthcare systems seek to reduce pressure on hospitals and improve patient convenience, greater support for home-based renal replacement therapies can stimulate demand for PD machines, consumables, and associated services.

Manufacturers that combine connected technologies with easy-to-use interfaces, reliable consumables, and comprehensive patient support services may be well positioned to capitalize on these trends.

Challenges Facing the Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market

Despite its positive outlook, the market faces several challenges. PD requires appropriate patient training, ongoing clinical support, and consistent access to consumables. Complications such as peritonitis can also affect treatment outcomes and patient confidence.

In addition, the availability of alternative renal replacement therapies, including hemodialysis and kidney transplantation, creates competitive pressure. Healthcare providers must evaluate treatment modality based on individual patient circumstances, clinical requirements, and resource availability.

Competitive Landscape

The Nordic peritoneal dialysis equipment market includes established global medical technology companies with broad renal-care portfolios. Key players include:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun SE

Nipro Corp

Medtronic Plc

Nikkiso Co Ltd

Teleflex Inc

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Terumo Corp

DaVita Inc.

These companies compete through product innovation, geographic expansion, technology integration, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. Increasing demand for connected dialysis solutions and home-based renal care is expected to encourage continued innovation within the competitive landscape.

Future Outlook for the Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market

The outlook for the Nordic Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment Market remains positive through 2031. The market is projected to increase from US$ 25.6 million in 2024 to US$ 38.3 million by 2031, representing a 5.9% CAGR during 2025–2031.

Future growth is expected to be supported by the continued transition toward home-based healthcare, increasing adoption of automated PD, digitalization of renal care, and greater integration of remote monitoring technologies.

The Nordic region’s mature healthcare infrastructure provides a strong foundation for innovation. Healthcare providers are likely to place increasing emphasis on personalized treatment, patient autonomy, remote clinical support, and cost-efficient chronic disease management.

As connected healthcare technologies continue to evolve, the integration of APD systems with digital health platforms could become increasingly important. These developments may allow healthcare professionals to monitor patients more effectively while enabling individuals to manage their treatment with greater independence.

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