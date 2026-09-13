Ammonium Thiocyanate Market Share, Growth & Forecast by 2034

The ammonium thiocyanate market was valued at US$ 496.17 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 692.80 million by 2034, expanding at an anticipated CAGR of 3.78% during 2026–2034. The market is supported by the expanding use of ammonium thiocyanate across chemical processing, agriculture, printing, dyes, and other industrial applications. Increasing demand for specialty chemicals and the development of new application areas are creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. The market’s moderate but consistent growth reflects the importance of ammonium thiocyanate as a versatile chemical intermediate and functional material.

Ammonium Thiocyanate Market Overview

The ammonium thiocyanate market is evolving alongside broader developments in the chemicals and materials industry. According to the market segmentation, ammonium thiocyanate is analyzed by form, including solid and liquid, and by application, including printing, pesticides, dyes, and chemical synthesis.

The compound is valued for its chemical properties and versatility in industrial processes. Its use in chemical synthesis makes it relevant to manufacturers requiring specialized chemical intermediates, while applications in agriculture and other sectors provide additional avenues for demand expansion. The market is also being influenced by efforts to improve manufacturing efficiency, product quality, and sustainability across chemical value chains.

Key Market Highlights

Market Valuation: The market was valued at US$ 496.17 million in 2025. Projected Growth: The market is expected to reach US$ 692.80 million by 2034, registering a 3.78% CAGR from 2026 to 2034.

Get Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00025915

Major Forms: The market is segmented into solid and liquid forms. Key Applications: Major applications include printing, pesticides, dyes, and chemical synthesis. Geographic Scope: Market analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America, with country-level coverage across major economies.

Market Analysis and Growth Drivers

Several factors are expected to contribute to the expansion of the ammonium thiocyanate market during the forecast period.

Growing Agricultural Applications

Agriculture represents an important opportunity for ammonium thiocyanate demand. Increasing interest in improving agricultural productivity and developing more efficient crop-input solutions is encouraging the exploration of ammonium thiocyanate applications. The market report identifies new agricultural applications and sustainable practices in the fertilizer industry as significant areas of opportunity.

Expansion of Chemical Manufacturing

Ammonium thiocyanate’s role in chemical synthesis supports demand from specialty and industrial chemical manufacturers. As chemical producers expand their product portfolios and adopt more sophisticated manufacturing processes, the requirement for reliable chemical intermediates is expected to increase. Innovations in chemical manufacturing are consequently creating additional growth opportunities for market participants.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Chemical Solutions

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important consideration throughout the chemicals industry. Manufacturers are focusing on resource efficiency, process optimization, and environmentally responsible production practices. The ammonium thiocyanate industry can benefit from this transition as companies investigate more efficient applications and production approaches.

Emerging Pharmaceutical and Specialty Applications

The development of advanced applications, including potential pharmaceutical uses, can broaden the addressable market for ammonium thiocyanate. Increasing research into specialty chemical applications may encourage manufacturers to invest in higher-value product development and customized solutions.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Form

The ammonium thiocyanate market is divided into solid and liquid forms. Solid ammonium thiocyanate is relevant for applications where storage, transportation, and controlled dosing are important, while liquid formulations can provide advantages for particular industrial processes. Demand across these categories depends on application requirements, handling considerations, production processes, and end-user preferences.

By Application

The major application segments are printing, pesticides, dyes, and chemical synthesis. Chemical synthesis represents an important area because ammonium thiocyanate can serve as an intermediate in chemical processes. Agricultural applications also provide growth potential, while printing and dyes contribute to demand from established industrial value chains.

Regional Market Outlook

The global ammonium thiocyanate market is geographically diverse. North America benefits from established chemical manufacturing capabilities and demand for specialty chemicals. Europe remains important due to its advanced industrial base and increasing emphasis on sustainable chemical production.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain a significant regional market because of expanding chemical manufacturing, agricultural activity, and industrial development across countries such as China, India, and Japan. Meanwhile, South and Central America and the Middle East and Africa offer emerging opportunities as industrial and agricultural activities expand. The market report specifically provides country-level analysis across these regions.

Top Players in the Ammonium Thiocyanate Market

The competitive landscape includes several established manufacturers and chemical suppliers. Key companies identified in the market include:

Tianshui Chemical

Liaoyuan Chemical

Shuangtian Chemical

East India Chemicals International

Haihang Group

YOYO Chemicals

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd.

ProChem, Inc.

Sae Manufacturing Specialties Corp.

Sigma-Aldrich

Competition is expected to focus on product quality, production capabilities, supply reliability, geographic reach, pricing, and the ability to address specialized customer requirements.

Get the Premium Research Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00025915

Future Outlook

The ammonium thiocyanate market is positioned for steady expansion through 2034, supported by growing chemical manufacturing requirements, agricultural applications, specialty chemical demand, and emerging opportunities in advanced applications. With the market projected to increase from US$ 496.17 million in 2025 to US$ 692.80 million by 2034, manufacturers have opportunities to strengthen production capacity, develop application-specific products, and expand into high-growth regional markets.

Future market development is also likely to be shaped by green chemistry initiatives, sustainable agriculture, manufacturing innovation, and the emergence of higher-value applications. Companies capable of combining consistent product quality with efficient manufacturing and reliable supply networks are likely to be better positioned to capture incremental market opportunities.

FAQs: Ammonium Thiocyanate Market

What is the projected size of the ammonium thiocyanate market by 2034?

The ammonium thiocyanate market is projected to reach US$ 692.80 million by 2034, compared with US$ 496.17 million in 2025.

What is the expected CAGR of the ammonium thiocyanate market?

The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.78% during 2026–2034.

What are the major applications of ammonium thiocyanate?

Key applications include printing, pesticides, dyes, and chemical synthesis.

Who are the key players in the ammonium thiocyanate market?

Major players include Tianshui Chemical, Liaoyuan Chemical, Shuangtian Chemical, East India Chemicals International, Haihang Group, YOYO Chemicals, Henan Tianfu Chemical, ProChem, Sae Manufacturing Specialties, and Sigma-Aldrich.

Trending Report –

Anti-Aging Market Growth, Demand & Size by 2034

Apple Extract Market Regional Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast by 2034

Apple Preserves Market Growth, Share & Trends by 2034

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a global leader in market research, delivering comprehensive analysis and actionable insights across diverse industries. The company empowers decision-makers with data-driven intelligence to navigate evolving markets and accelerate growth.

Contact Us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

Ankit Mathur E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish