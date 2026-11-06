Aircraft Survivability Equipment Market to Reach US$ 10.60 Billion by 2034 at 9.2% CAGR, from 2025

The Aircraft Survivability Equipment market size is expected to reach US$ 10.60 Billion by 2034 from US$ 4.80 Billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2026 to 2034. The total addressable market over this period is projected at approximately US$ 68.83 Billion. The report uses 2025 as the base year and draws on historic data from 2021 to 2024.

How the Market Is Segmented

The Insight Partners analyzes the industry across three main dimensions. By fit, it covers line fit and retro fit installations. By subsystem, it looks at electronic support and electronic attack. By platform, it examines combat aircraft, combat helicopters, special mission aircraft and UAVs. Each segment is broken down at global, regional and country levels, with values presented in USD. The geographic scope includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and South Africa.

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What Is Driving Demand

Three factors are identified as the main growth drivers. Innovative technology enhancements are boosting the protection capabilities of modern aircraft. Rising global defense budgets are fueling expansion, giving armed forces more room to invest in protective systems. An increased focus on military readiness is also lifting demand, as operators want their fleets prepared for contested environments. The United States is highlighted as a key market, supported by these same dynamics.

Trends Shaping the Industry

The report points to several trends that are changing how protection systems are designed and deployed. AI-driven solutions are set to transform the way threats are identified and countered. Enhanced cybersecurity measures are being adopted to safeguard aircraft systems from digital interference. Sustainable materials are also gaining attention, with manufacturers looking at more responsible options for survivability gear.

Opportunities for Stakeholders

Several openings are expected to influence market dynamics and the addressable market. Innovative solutions that improve aircraft survivability in combat are one such area. Rising demand for advanced threat detection systems in aviation is another. Eco-friendly materials are expected to reshape the industry as well. The report is intended to help technology providers and manufacturers understand market dynamics, investors assess growth rates and financial projections across the value chain, and regulatory bodies shape policies that protect market integrity and investor confidence.

Key Players

The competitive landscape features established defense and aerospace companies. The report profiles the following participants and reviews their strategies and innovation developments:

BAE Systems plc

Chemring Group PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Leonardo DRS

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

RUAG Group

Terma Group

Thales Group

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Future Outlook

The path to 2034 looks favorable for this industry. Growth from US$ 4.80 Billion in 2025 to US$ 10.60 Billion by 2034 reflects steady demand from armed forces that want better protection for combat aircraft, helicopters, special mission aircraft and UAVs. Defense spending, military readiness priorities and technology upgrades will continue to support expansion. Artificial intelligence, stronger cybersecurity and sustainable materials are expected to define the next generation of products. Companies that invest in advanced threat detection and innovative combat protection solutions will be well placed to capture the opportunities ahead, while the large addressable market gives both established players and new entrants room to grow.

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