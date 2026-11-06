3D Medical Scanner Market to Reach US$ 594 Million by 2034

According to The Insight Partners, the 3D Medical Scanner Market size is expected to reach US$ 594.00 Million by 2034, increasing from US$ 376.68 Million in 2025. The market is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.19% from 2026 to 2034. The market encompasses dental and orthopedic 3D scanners and is further segmented by application into hospitals and clinics. Dental 3D scanners accounted for a major share of the market, while growing orthopedic applications are contributing to demand for patient-specific imaging and treatment planning solutions. The report also estimates a total addressable market of approximately US$ 4,403.39 million during 2026–2034.

Download Sample PDF – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015188

3D Medical Scanner Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast by 2034

Market Size: The global 3D Medical Scanner Market was valued at US$ 376.68 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 594.00 million by 2034 .

The global 3D Medical Scanner Market was valued at and is projected to reach . Market Growth: The market is expected to register a 5.19% CAGR from 2026 to 2034 .

The market is expected to register a . Market Segmentation: The market is segmented into Dental 3D Scanners and Orthopedic 3D Scanners .

The market is segmented into . Application Analysis: Hospitals and clinics represent the key application areas for 3D medical scanning technologies.

Hospitals and clinics represent the key application areas for 3D medical scanning technologies. Leading Segment: Dental 3D scanners accounted for a major share of the market, reflecting increasing demand for digital dental workflows and customized treatment solutions.

Dental 3D scanners accounted for a major share of the market, reflecting increasing demand for digital dental workflows and customized treatment solutions. Technology Trends: AI and machine learning integration, point-of-care 3D scanning, improved imaging resolution, faster processing, and expanded 3D printing applications are among the major trends shaping the market.

AI and machine learning integration, point-of-care 3D scanning, improved imaging resolution, faster processing, and expanded 3D printing applications are among the major trends shaping the market. Growth Opportunities: Telehealth and remote medical examination, orthopedic and dental applications, customized medicine, and personalized surgical strategies are expected to create growth opportunities.

Telehealth and remote medical examination, orthopedic and dental applications, customized medicine, and personalized surgical strategies are expected to create growth opportunities. Forecast Outlook: Continued adoption of advanced medical imaging and patient-specific treatment planning is expected to support market expansion through 2034.

Market Drivers and Trends

The increasing preference for non-invasive diagnostics is a significant factor supporting the adoption of 3D medical scanners. These technologies enable healthcare professionals to obtain detailed anatomical information while supporting diagnosis and treatment planning. Technological developments are also enhancing scanner resolution, processing speed, and three-dimensional visualization capabilities.

Another important trend is the integration of AI and machine learning. AI-enabled software can assist healthcare professionals in analyzing medical images, identifying patterns, and improving workflow efficiency. Meanwhile, portable and compact 3D scanners are creating opportunities for point-of-care imaging in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare environments.

The expanding use of 3D printing in medicine is another important growth opportunity. 3D scanners can capture patient-specific anatomical information required to develop customized implants, prosthetics, rehabilitation aids, and surgical models. These applications align closely with the broader shift toward personalized and precision medicine.

Regional Analysis

North America is an important regional market, with the analysis covering the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. South and Central America includes Brazil, Argentina, and other countries, while the Middle East and Africa analysis includes South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of the region. According to the report, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the 3D Medical Scanner Market.

Key Players in the 3D Medical Scanner Market

3M

Planmeca

Straumann

Philips Healthcare

MedShape Inc

Artec 3D

ZIMMER BIOMET

Vitronic

Sculpteo

Medtronic

These companies are profiled in the market report in the context of competitive strategies, product development, innovation, and evolving market dynamics. The report also notes that 3M, Philips Healthcare, and Medtronic collectively accounted for more than 40% of market shares in 2025.

Get Premium Market Research Report Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00015188

About Us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us

Ankit Mathur | The Insight Partners

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in : Korean | German | Japanese | French | Chinese | Italian | Spanish