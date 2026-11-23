The global More electric aircraft market size is projected to reach US$ 13.37 billion by 2034 from US$ 4.88 billion in 2025. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.86% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The total addressable market over 2026-2034 is estimated at about US$ 80.18 billion, which shows the scale of opportunity for manufacturers, suppliers, and investors across the aerospace value chain.

How the Market Is Segmented

The report breaks the industry down by technology, platform, and application. By technology, it covers power electronics, thermal management systems, safety systems and advanced materials, and energy storage devices. By platform, it looks at fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft. By application, it covers power generation management, passenger comfort, air pressurization and conditioning, configuration management, and flight control and operations. Data is presented at global, regional, and country levels, with values in USD.

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What Is Driving Demand

Three factors stand out as growth drivers. The first is innovative battery technology, which is boosting electric aircraft range and making electric flight more practical. The second is the growing role of sustainable aviation fuels, which support eco-friendly flight goals. The third is government incentives, which are propelling electric aircraft development and encouraging companies to invest in cleaner propulsion and power systems.

Trends Shaping the Industry

Several trends are expected to influence the market in the coming years. Autonomous electric aircraft are emerging as a development that could change how air travel works. Sustainable aviation fuels continue to gain traction as part of the broader push for greener flight. Urban air mobility is also gaining attention, with electric air taxis set to transform city transport and open up new use cases for electric aviation.

Opportunities for Stakeholders

The report points to three main opportunity areas. The rise of electric aircraft is revolutionizing air travel and creating room for new products and services. Investment in eco-friendly aviation solutions offers a route to sustainable skies. Electric planes also hold promise for cutting costs and transforming airline economics. The United States is highlighted as a key market, supported by battery advances, sustainable fuel adoption, and government backing. Coverage extends across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

The report profiles leading participants and analyzes their competitive strategies and innovation developments. The key players include:

Airbus S.A.S.

Boeing

Bombardier Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

TTTech Computertechnik AG

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Future Outlook

The more electric aircraft market is on a steady upward path, moving from US$ 4.88 billion in 2025 toward US$ 13.37 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 11.86%. Progress in battery technology, wider use of sustainable aviation fuels, and supportive government incentives should keep demand strong. Emerging themes such as autonomous electric aircraft and urban air mobility are expected to open new avenues for growth. Companies that invest early in power electronics, thermal management, and energy storage will be best placed to benefit as the aviation industry shifts toward more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective flight.

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