SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia, November 2026 — Arbuzova Beauty, a nail and beauty salon on Komendantsky Prospekt in Saint Petersburg, has launched its own tablet app for guests. The app, also called Arbuzova Beauty, is installed on four tablets that guests receive together with headphones fitted with single-use hygienic covers, so that each person can spend the time in the chair in their own way.

Guests can sign in with their name and phone number. The app then greets them by name and keeps their progress until the next visit. The app can also be used without a profile.

The app includes the following sections:

Coloring by numbers. The pictures feature characters from TV series that the salon’s guests often talk about: “Friends”, “Sex and the City”, “Desperate Housewives” and a popular Russian family comedy. A picture can be opened full screen, and a hint button shows which areas are still uncolored. An unfinished picture reopens at the same point on the next visit.

Meditation. Calm music and guided practices can be played on their own or in the background while coloring.

The salon palette. Every nail polish shade available at the salon is shown in digital form, sorted by category. Guests who cannot decide can spin the “What color are you today?” wheel across the whole palette or only across nude shades.

A film for tonight. The app “rolls the dice” and suggests a film from the full list or from a chosen genre, such as detective stories, with links to streaming services. The selection follows the season: autumn films now, New Year films in winter.

A fortune machine. Guests can spin it as many times as they like and try to line up three identical symbols.

Services, offers and drinks. The app lists all of the salon’s services with a button that leads to online booking, so a guest having a manicure can book a pedicure without leaving the chair. Current offers and the drinks menu are also available.

A call button. Pressing the bell sends a notification with the tablet number to the administrator’s work phone, so a guest can, for example, order a coffee.

A virtual pet. Each guest receives a kitten or a puppy that stays with them for the whole visit. The pet can be fed, brushed and played with.

Reviews and tips. QR codes lead to the salon’s pages on Yandex Maps, 2GIS and DIKIDI, and a separate QR code lets guests leave a tip for their nail technician.

At the end of the appointment, the guest taps “Finish visit”, and everything is saved for next time if they signed in.

“We wanted to make something no one else has. A manicure is time a person sets aside for themselves, and it matters to us that guests really relax and forget about everything waiting for them outside the salon door. That is why we offer more than a beautiful manicure and pedicure: there are tablets and headphones, favorite series and films, meditation, a massage after treatments and good drinks,” said Margarita Arbuzova, owner of Arbuzova Beauty.

About Arbuzova Beauty

Arbuzova Beauty is a beauty salon in Saint Petersburg, Russia, offering manicure, pedicure, podology, and brow and lash services. The salon is located at 53 Komendantsky Prospekt, building 1, near Komendantsky Prospekt metro station, and is open daily from 10:00 to 22:00. Website: arbuzovabeauty.ru

Media contact

Arbuzova Beauty

Phone: +7 999 209-63-77

Email: [email protected]