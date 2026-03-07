Chronic Disease Management Market Size Worth USD 15.82 Billion by 2030 at 13.82% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chronic Disease Management Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Chronic Disease Management Market Information by Solution, by Delivery Mode, by Application, by End-User, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, the market touched USD 4.69 billion in 2021 and can reach USD 15.82 Billion by 2030. The market will be accruing a growth rate of 13.82% from 2022 to 2030

Market Scope:

Chronic disease management can be described as an integrated care method that involves the management of the illness, including check-ups, screenings, coordinating and monitoring treatment, as well as patient education. It helps enhance life quality while bringing down healthcare costs. Chronic disease is understood to be a condition that can last more than a year, and requires constant medical attention, while generally limiting the person’s daily activities. Some common types of chronic diseases include cancer, hypertension, heart disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, stroke, asthma, and more.

Market Drivers

The chronic disease management market is primarily fostered by the mounting demand for innovative IT solutions and services that facilitate efficient delivery of value-based medical care. Large-scale budgets allocated for healthcare, in addition to the surging requirement for advanced value-based healthcare and disease management across multiple healthcare settings can boost the market growth in the years to come. However, the most crucial reason for market growth includes the rapidly growing burden of a number of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, asthma, heart diseases, arthritis, to name a few.

Substantial costs incurred from hospitalization have raised the need for a shorter period of hospital stay as well as lower cost healthcare settings, which has resulted in higher demand for chronic disease management solutions. Escalating R&D spending to produce highly advanced treatment options and the surge in medical tourism across developing regions is viewed as a lucrative opportunity by the chronic disease management solutions firms. Also, growing involvement of government bodies across various countries will also work in favor of the global industry in the ensuing period.

On the competitive front, product portfolio diversification remains one of the key focus areas for the top manufacturers to secure a higher market position. They also adopt strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions and mergers to achieve the upper hand over rivals.

Market Restraints

Non-compliance coupled with patients’ lack of adherence can impede the industry growth in the years to come.

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s impact on the healthcare system was profound, giving way to numerous public health measures, as well as a reduction in medical access to people. The pandemic resulted in the shutdown of operational facilities worldwide.

The worldwide healthcare industry has been facing multiple challenges during the lockdown phase. Given the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, many medical facilities are encountering a lot of issues, which reduces the provision of essential services.

Healthcare IT emerged as the top solution in these uncertain times, helping professionals provide medical services to take care of the rapidly mounting number of new cases. These solutions enable smart healthcare systems to effectively communicate and connect with each other, allowing new ways to track and respond to emergencies. To this end, the chronic disease management market was able to see sustained growth and will continue to remain afloat in the years ahead.

Chronic Disease Management Market Segment Overview

By Application

The market is segmented into arthritis, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes

By Solution

Consulting Solution, Implementation Solution, Educational Solution, and others are the key solution-based segments in the report.

By Delivery Mode

The delivery modes covered in the study are Cloud-Based, Web-Based as well as On-Premises.

by End-Users

Payers, providers, and others are the major end-users in the global market.

Chronic Disease Management Market Regional Analysis

Americas can most likely be the highest gainer in the global market for chronic disease management in the following years, in view of the increasing burden of a variety of chronic disorders such as cancer and diabetes. Also, the rise in R&D spending by biotech and pharma companies, combined with the overall growth in healthcare expenditure can ensure that America retains its leadership throughout the review timeframe.

Europe is set to take second place in the global market, thanks to the escalating health issues among people, especially among the rapidly expanding elderly population. The constantly increasing healthcare spending also benefits the regional market to a large extent. The World Health Organization says that cancer is the second leading cause of death in Europe. These numbers showcase the high morbidity rate and the resultant surge in associated expenditure could further foster the European market’s growth in the ensuing years.

The Asia Pacific can exhibit the fastest growth over the coming years, mostly due to the exploding population, unmet medical needs, and the rampant demand for technically innovative treatments. Also, the swiftly growing cases of cancer in emerging countries like Japan, India, and Hong Kong should bolster the demand for chronic disease management solutions in subsequent years.

