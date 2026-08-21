Next-Generation IoT Communication Technologies Propel Low-Cost Module Adoption

LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Market, valued at a robust USD 1.21 billion in 2026, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2034. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these advanced cellular IoT chipsets in delivering reliable, power-efficient connectivity for a wide range of mid-tier IoT applications worldwide.

LTE Cat 1 bis chipsets, optimized for single-antenna designs and moderate data rates, are becoming indispensable in facilitating the global migration from legacy 2G and 3G networks while supporting cost-effective deployments across industrial, automotive, and consumer sectors. Their compact form factor, energy efficiency, and robust performance make them a cornerstone solution for modern IoT ecosystems requiring dependable cellular connectivity without excessive power consumption.

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LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Market – View in Detailed Research Report

2G/3G Network Sunset: The Primary Growth Engine

The report identifies the accelerating global phase-out of 2G and 3G legacy networks as the paramount driver for LTE Cat 1 bis chipset demand. As mobile operators worldwide retire older infrastructure, device manufacturers are migrating to LTE Cat 1 bis as a preferred connectivity standard that balances performance, cost, and power efficiency for IoT use cases. This transition is creating substantial opportunities across smart metering, asset tracking, and industrial automation applications.

“The massive scale of IoT deployments combined with the sunset of legacy networks is reshaping the cellular IoT connectivity landscape, with LTE Cat 1 bis emerging as a highly practical solution for mid-tier applications,” the report states. With billions of IoT devices expected to come online in the coming years and operators prioritizing network modernization, demand for these specialized chipsets is set to intensify.

Read Full Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/report/lte-cat-1-bis-4g-iot-module-chipset-market/

Market Segmentation: Integrated Solutions and Smart Metering Applications Lead

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:

Segment Analysis:

Segment Analysis:

Segment Category Sub-Segments Key Insights By Type Integrated LTE Cat 1 bis Chipsets

Discrete LTE Cat 1 bis Chipsets

Multi-Mode Chipsets (LTE Cat 1 bis + GNSS/Wi-Fi) Integrated LTE Cat 1 bis Chipsets dominate the type landscape, reflecting the market’s overarching demand for compact and cost-optimized connectivity solutions. Integrated chipsets consolidate baseband processing, RF front-end, and power management functions into a single-die architecture, enabling manufacturers to reduce module footprint significantly – a critical advantage for space-constrained IoT devices such as wearables and compact asset trackers.

The elimination of the second receive antenna requirement under the Cat 1 bis standard aligns naturally with integrated chipset design philosophies, making this sub-segment particularly attractive for high-volume, cost-sensitive deployments.

Multi-mode chipsets combining LTE Cat 1 bis with GNSS or Wi-Fi capabilities are gaining traction as OEMs seek to build versatile, feature-rich modules capable of supporting hybrid connectivity environments without significant bill-of-materials increases. By Application Smart Metering & Utilities

Asset Tracking & Fleet Management

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals

Industrial Monitoring & Automation

Wearables & Healthcare Devices

Vehicle Telematics

Others Smart Metering & Utilities represents a leading application vertical for LTE Cat 1 bis module chipsets, underpinned by the global push toward smart grid modernization and intelligent utility infrastructure. Smart metering deployments demand reliable, always-on connectivity with moderate data throughput – characteristics that LTE Cat 1 bis delivers efficiently, making it a preferred alternative to legacy 2G/3G-based metering solutions that are increasingly being phased out by network operators worldwide.

Asset tracking and fleet management applications benefit from the chipset’s power-efficient single-antenna design, enabling extended battery life in mobile tracking devices deployed across logistics, cold chain, and construction industries.

Point-of-sale terminal applications represent a strategically important segment, as the proliferation of mobile and remote payment infrastructure in emerging markets accelerates the replacement of older connectivity standards with 4G LTE Cat 1 bis-based modules that offer enhanced reliability and security.

Vehicle telematics is emerging as a high-growth application area, driven by regulatory mandates for connected emergency call systems and increasing adoption of OEM-embedded telematics units in passenger and commercial vehicles. By End User Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Manufacturing

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Retail & BFSI

Consumer Electronics Automotive & Transportation stands as a prominent end-user segment, driven by the accelerating integration of connected vehicle technologies and the growing regulatory emphasis on embedded cellular telematics across global markets. Automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers are increasingly standardizing on LTE Cat 1 bis chipsets for in-vehicle connectivity modules due to their favorable balance of throughput, power consumption, and module cost, which aligns well with the requirements of eCall, fleet telematics, and remote diagnostics platforms.

The Industrial & Manufacturing end-user segment is gaining prominence as factory operators accelerate adoption of Industrial IoT frameworks, deploying LTE Cat 1 bis-connected sensors and controllers to enable real-time equipment monitoring, predictive maintenance, and process automation across distributed facilities.

Healthcare & Life Sciences organizations are leveraging LTE Cat 1 bis chipsets in remote patient monitoring devices, portable diagnostic equipment, and connected medical wearables, where reliable cellular connectivity is essential for continuous data transmission to cloud-based health management platforms. By Frequency Band Sub-1 GHz Band Chipsets

1–3 GHz Band Chipsets

Multi-Band Chipsets Multi-Band Chipsets are emerging as the preferred choice across diverse deployment environments, reflecting the complexity of global cellular network infrastructure and operator spectrum strategies. Multi-band LTE Cat 1 bis chipsets enable module manufacturers to develop globally deployable products that can operate across a wide range of regional LTE frequency allocations without hardware redesign, significantly reducing time-to-market and inventory fragmentation for IoT device makers targeting international markets.

Sub-1 GHz band chipsets remain strategically important for deployments requiring deep indoor penetration and extended coverage range, particularly in smart metering and agricultural IoT applications where devices are installed in challenging radio frequency environments such as basements, underground vaults, or remote rural locations.

The ongoing global migration away from 2G and 3G networks is accelerating demand for multi-band Cat 1 bis chipsets that can be seamlessly integrated into devices designed for long operational lifecycles across evolving network landscapes. By Deployment Mode Embedded Deployment

Plug-in / Removable Module Deployment

Aftermarket Retrofit Deployment Embedded Deployment leads the deployment mode segment as device manufacturers increasingly integrate LTE Cat 1 bis chipsets directly into product designs during the original manufacturing stage to optimize form factor, reliability, and total system cost. Embedded deployment eliminates the mechanical complexity and potential failure points associated with removable module connectors, making it the preferred approach for high-reliability applications in industrial automation, automotive telematics, and healthcare monitoring where device longevity and environmental resilience are paramount.

Aftermarket retrofit deployment presents a significant opportunity in markets where large installed bases of legacy 2G and 3G connected devices require cost-effective cellular connectivity upgrades, particularly within smart metering infrastructure and commercial vehicle fleets that cannot be economically replaced in their entirety.

Plug-in and removable module deployments continue to serve enterprise and SME customers who require flexibility to upgrade connectivity technology independently of the host device hardware, offering a practical migration path as cellular network generations evolve and new IoT use cases emerge.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus

List of Key LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Companies Profiled

HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

u-blox AG

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

Fibocom Wireless Inc.

Telit Communications PLC

Sierra Wireless (Semtech Corporation)

Thales Group (Cinterion)

MeiG Smart Technology Co., Ltd.

Cheerzing Communication (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd.

These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as enhanced power management features and multi-band support, alongside geographic expansion into high-growth regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Emerging Opportunities in Automotive and Industrial IoT Sectors

Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of connected vehicle technologies and Industrial IoT frameworks presents new growth avenues, requiring reliable cellular connectivity in production processes and field deployments. Furthermore, the integration of advanced features such as integrated GNSS and enhanced security protocols is a major trend. LTE Cat 1 bis solutions with intelligent power management can significantly extend battery life in remote devices and support seamless network transitions.

Report Scope and Availability

The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset markets from 2026–2034. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.

For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.

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LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Market, Trends, Business Strategies 2026-2034 – View in Detailed Research Report

Read Full Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/report/lte-cat-1-bis-4g-iot-module-chipset-market/

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