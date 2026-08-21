Next-Generation IoT Communication Technologies Propel Low-Cost Module Adoption
LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Market, valued at a robust USD 1.21 billion in 2026, is on a trajectory of significant expansion, projected to reach USD 2.48 billion by 2034. This growth, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, is detailed in a comprehensive new report published by Semiconductor Insight. The study highlights the critical role of these advanced cellular IoT chipsets in delivering reliable, power-efficient connectivity for a wide range of mid-tier IoT applications worldwide.
LTE Cat 1 bis chipsets, optimized for single-antenna designs and moderate data rates, are becoming indispensable in facilitating the global migration from legacy 2G and 3G networks while supporting cost-effective deployments across industrial, automotive, and consumer sectors. Their compact form factor, energy efficiency, and robust performance make them a cornerstone solution for modern IoT ecosystems requiring dependable cellular connectivity without excessive power consumption.
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LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Market – View in Detailed Research Report
2G/3G Network Sunset: The Primary Growth Engine
The report identifies the accelerating global phase-out of 2G and 3G legacy networks as the paramount driver for LTE Cat 1 bis chipset demand. As mobile operators worldwide retire older infrastructure, device manufacturers are migrating to LTE Cat 1 bis as a preferred connectivity standard that balances performance, cost, and power efficiency for IoT use cases. This transition is creating substantial opportunities across smart metering, asset tracking, and industrial automation applications.
“The massive scale of IoT deployments combined with the sunset of legacy networks is reshaping the cellular IoT connectivity landscape, with LTE Cat 1 bis emerging as a highly practical solution for mid-tier applications,” the report states. With billions of IoT devices expected to come online in the coming years and operators prioritizing network modernization, demand for these specialized chipsets is set to intensify.
Read Full Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/report/lte-cat-1-bis-4g-iot-module-chipset-market/
Market Segmentation: Integrated Solutions and Smart Metering Applications Lead
The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, offering a clear view of the market structure and key growth segments:
Segment Analysis:
Segment Analysis:
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Segment Category
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Sub-Segments
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Key Insights
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By Type
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Integrated LTE Cat 1 bis Chipsets dominate the type landscape, reflecting the market’s overarching demand for compact and cost-optimized connectivity solutions.
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By Application
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Smart Metering & Utilities represents a leading application vertical for LTE Cat 1 bis module chipsets, underpinned by the global push toward smart grid modernization and intelligent utility infrastructure.
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By End User
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Automotive & Transportation stands as a prominent end-user segment, driven by the accelerating integration of connected vehicle technologies and the growing regulatory emphasis on embedded cellular telematics across global markets.
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By Frequency Band
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Multi-Band Chipsets are emerging as the preferred choice across diverse deployment environments, reflecting the complexity of global cellular network infrastructure and operator spectrum strategies.
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By Deployment Mode
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Embedded Deployment leads the deployment mode segment as device manufacturers increasingly integrate LTE Cat 1 bis chipsets directly into product designs during the original manufacturing stage to optimize form factor, reliability, and total system cost.
Competitive Landscape: Key Players and Strategic Focus
List of Key LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Companies Profiled
- HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei)
- Nordic Semiconductor ASA
- u-blox AG
- Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
- SIMCom Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
- Fibocom Wireless Inc.
- Telit Communications PLC
- Sierra Wireless (Semtech Corporation)
- Thales Group (Cinterion)
- MeiG Smart Technology Co., Ltd.
- Cheerzing Communication (Shanghai) Technology Co., Ltd.
These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as enhanced power management features and multi-band support, alongside geographic expansion into high-growth regions to capitalize on emerging opportunities.
Emerging Opportunities in Automotive and Industrial IoT Sectors
Beyond traditional drivers, the report outlines significant emerging opportunities. The rapid expansion of connected vehicle technologies and Industrial IoT frameworks presents new growth avenues, requiring reliable cellular connectivity in production processes and field deployments. Furthermore, the integration of advanced features such as integrated GNSS and enhanced security protocols is a major trend. LTE Cat 1 bis solutions with intelligent power management can significantly extend battery life in remote devices and support seamless network transitions.
Report Scope and Availability
The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset markets from 2026–2034. It provides detailed segmentation, market size forecasts, competitive intelligence, technology trends, and an evaluation of key market dynamics.
For a detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and the competitive strategies of key players, access the complete report.
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LTE Cat 1 bis (4G IoT) Module Chipset Market, Trends, Business Strategies 2026-2034 – View in Detailed Research Report
Read Full Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/report/lte-cat-1-bis-4g-iot-module-chipset-market/
Download Sample Report: https://semiconductorinsight.com/download-sample-report/?product_id=142805
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