Veterinary Oncology Market to Reach USD 5.35 Billion by 2035 at 11.08% CAGR

Veterinary Oncology Market Overview

The Veterinary Oncology Market is expanding as companion animals live longer, cancer diagnoses increase, and pet owners show greater willingness to pursue advanced treatment options. Advances in diagnostic imaging, liquid biopsy, precision medicine, immunotherapy, and multimodal cancer care are improving the ability of veterinary professionals to detect and manage tumors. Growing pet insurance coverage and expansion of specialty veterinary facilities are also supporting market development.

According to the Market Research Future report updated August 24, 2026, the global Veterinary Oncology Market was valued at USD 1.86 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.08 Billion in 2026 to USD 5.35 Billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.08% during 2026–2035. North America dominated the market with a 57.5% revenue share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region at a 14.6% CAGR. Surgery accounted for approximately 43.3% of treatment-modality revenue, canine patients represented roughly 80.7% of the animal-type market, and Melanoma held approximately 41.5% of the cancer-type segment.

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Key players driving innovation and competitiveness in the Veterinary Oncology Market include:

Zoetis

Elanco Animal Health

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck Animal Health

IDEXX Laboratories

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Mars Veterinary Health

Torigen

PetDx

ELIAS Animal Health

The market is being shaped by aging pet demographics, expanding pet insurance coverage, advances in liquid biopsy and AI-powered imaging, increasing adoption of multimodal treatment, and regulatory pathways that can accelerate veterinary therapeutic development. Comparative oncology research is also strengthening the connection between veterinary and human cancer research, while specialty clinic expansion is improving access to advanced oncology services.

The Veterinary Oncology Market can be segmented by Oncology Type into Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapy. By Animal Type, it includes Dogs, Cats, Horses, Small Mammals, and Exotic Animals. By Service Type, it covers Diagnosis, Treatment, Palliative Care, and Preventive Care. By End User, it comprises Veterinary Clinics, Animal Hospitals, and Research Institutions. By Diagnostic Method, it includes Biopsy, Blood Tests, Imaging Techniques, and Endoscopy.

The growing demand for sophisticated cancer diagnosis and treatment is creating opportunities for veterinary pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic providers, specialty hospitals, biotechnology firms, and animal-health technology companies. AI-powered diagnostic platforms, comparative oncology, data-driven treatment platforms, subscription-based clinical decision support, and emerging immunotherapies and cell therapies offer significant opportunities. Asia-Pacific is particularly attractive as companion-animal ownership and specialty veterinary infrastructure expand.

Recent Developments and Market Trends:

Surgery remains the leading treatment modality with approximately 43.3% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting its central role in treating solid tumors and establishing a foundation for subsequent adjuvant therapies.

Immunotherapy is emerging as a high-growth treatment area with a projected 12.1% CAGR through 2035, supported by advances in checkpoint inhibitors, cancer vaccines, and other innovative approaches.

Canine patients dominate the animal-type segment with roughly 80.7% share, while feline oncology is advancing at a 13.7% CAGR as improved diagnostic availability and owner awareness support earlier cancer detection.

Melanoma accounted for approximately 41.5% of the cancer-type market in 2025, while Lymphoma is projected to grow at an 11.9% CAGR as multi-agent chemotherapy protocols and supportive care improve treatment outcomes.

Artificial intelligence, liquid biopsy, digital pathology, and comparative oncology are transforming veterinary cancer care, while corporate veterinary groups are increasingly integrating specialty practices with centralized data and clinical platforms.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Provides comprehensive insights into Veterinary Oncology Market dynamics, trends, opportunities, competitive landscape, and growth potential.

Helps identify opportunities across surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and emerging cancer-treatment technologies.

Offers detailed segmentation analysis across oncology type, animal type, service type, end user, diagnostic method, and regional markets.

Includes competitive intelligence covering leading veterinary pharmaceutical, diagnostic, biotechnology, and specialty-care companies.

Supports informed decisions using market forecasts, treatment innovation, pet insurance trends, specialty-care expansion, and regional growth opportunities.

Future Outlook:

The future of the Veterinary Oncology Market will be shaped by longer pet lifespans, rising cancer incidence, increasing pet insurance coverage, technological advances, and growing demand for sophisticated veterinary treatment. Surgery should remain the leading oncology modality, while Immunotherapy is positioned for strong growth at a 12.1% CAGR. Dogs should continue to represent the largest animal-type segment, although Feline oncology is expected to expand rapidly at a 13.7% CAGR. Melanoma should remain the largest cancer-type segment, while Lymphoma is forecast to grow at an 11.9% CAGR. North America should retain its market leadership with a 57.5% share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region at a 14.6% CAGR. Advances in AI-powered diagnostics, liquid biopsy, comparative oncology, personalized treatment, and emerging cell therapies should further expand the addressable market. Market Research Future projects the Veterinary Oncology Market to reach USD 5.35 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 11.08% during 2026–2035.

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