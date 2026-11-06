NGS Sample Preparation Market Growth Forecast at 12.3% CAGR During 2025–2031

The Global NGS Sample Preparation Market is expected to reach US$ 6,059 million by 2031. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.3% during 2025–2031. Increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies, growing demand for precision medicine, rising genomic research activities, and advancements in molecular diagnostics are driving market expansion. NGS sample preparation is a critical step in sequencing workflows, involving DNA and RNA extraction, purification, library preparation, target enrichment, and quality control to generate sequencing-ready samples.

The NGS Sample Preparation Market Trends reflect the growing need for faster, more accurate, and scalable genomic analysis. Research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, and diagnostic laboratories are increasingly adopting automated sample preparation solutions to improve workflow efficiency and reduce manual errors. In addition, the expansion of clinical genomics, cancer research, infectious disease testing, and population genomics is increasing demand for reliable sample preparation technologies. Manufacturers are focusing on developing integrated kits, automation platforms, and advanced library preparation solutions to support diverse sequencing applications.

NGS Sample Preparation Market Trends

One of the major trends in the NGS sample preparation industry is the increasing adoption of automated library preparation systems. Traditional manual workflows can involve multiple processing steps and require significant laboratory expertise. Automated platforms help streamline DNA and RNA extraction, purification, library construction, and sample normalization. These systems can improve consistency, reduce processing time, and support high-throughput sequencing applications.

Another important trend is the growing demand for single-cell sequencing sample preparation. Single-cell technologies allow researchers to examine genetic and molecular variations at the individual cell level. These methods are increasingly used in cancer research, immunology, developmental biology, and drug discovery. Specialized sample preparation products are being developed to preserve nucleic acid integrity and support accurate analysis of individual cells.

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Growing Adoption of Precision Medicine Drives Market Growth

The increasing focus on precision medicine is a major factor supporting the growth of the NGS sample preparation industry. Precision medicine uses genomic and molecular information to support more personalized approaches to disease diagnosis and treatment. NGS technologies help identify genetic variations, mutations, and biomarkers that can influence clinical decision-making.

Cancer research represents a significant application area for NGS sample preparation solutions. Researchers use sequencing technologies to investigate tumor mutations, identify molecular biomarkers, and understand disease progression. Reliable sample preparation is essential for generating high-quality sequencing data from tissue samples, blood specimens, and other biological materials.

Technological Advancements in Library Preparation

Technological innovation is transforming NGS sample preparation through improvements in library preparation chemistry, nucleic acid extraction, and target enrichment methods. Manufacturers are developing solutions that support low-input DNA and RNA samples, enabling sequencing of limited or difficult-to-obtain biological materials.

Improved library preparation kits are helping laboratories achieve more consistent results across different sample types. These kits are designed to support applications involving genomic DNA, messenger RNA, cell-free DNA, and other nucleic acid sources. Advancements in library construction workflows are also helping researchers prepare samples for short-read and long-read sequencing platforms.

Expansion of Genomic Research and Clinical Diagnostics

Increasing investments in genomics research are creating favorable conditions for the NGS sample preparation industry. Universities, research institutes, biotechnology companies, and government-supported research programs are using sequencing technologies to study genetic variation, disease mechanisms, and biological pathways.

Clinical diagnostics is another important application area. NGS-based testing is increasingly used in oncology, inherited disease testing, reproductive health, and infectious disease research. Sample preparation products play an essential role in ensuring that biological specimens are suitable for sequencing and that downstream analysis can produce reliable results.

Leading Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global NGS Sample Preparation Market includes established life sciences companies, sequencing technology providers, and specialized biotechnology manufacturers. These companies compete through product innovation, automation capabilities, strategic collaborations, and expansion of their genomic research portfolios.

Key companies operating in the NGS Sample Preparation Market include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Beckman Coulter

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Illumina, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Nugen Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Raindance Technologies, Inc. (Bio-Rad Laboratories)

Swift Biosciences Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

These companies are strengthening their market positions through the development of advanced sample preparation kits, nucleic acid extraction technologies, library preparation products, and automated workflow solutions. Strategic partnerships and product launches are also helping manufacturers address the changing requirements of academic research, pharmaceutical development, and clinical genomics.

Emerging Opportunities in the NGS Sample Preparation Market

The growing adoption of liquid biopsy technologies presents opportunities for NGS sample preparation manufacturers. Liquid biopsy applications often involve cell-free DNA and circulating tumor DNA, which can be present in limited quantities. Specialized extraction and library preparation technologies are therefore important for supporting accurate sequencing of these samples.

Single-cell genomics and spatial biology are also creating new opportunities. These applications require specialized methods to preserve nucleic acids and prepare samples for high-resolution molecular analysis. As research into cellular heterogeneity and tissue organization expands, demand for application-specific preparation technologies may increase.

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Future Outlook

The NGS Sample Preparation Market is expected to continue expanding as genomic research and sequencing-based applications become increasingly integrated into healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical development. Automation, single-cell sequencing, long-read sequencing, and low-input sample preparation are expected to remain important areas of technological development.

Manufacturers are likely to prioritize workflow integration, improved sample quality, processing efficiency, and compatibility with evolving sequencing platforms. Increasing investments in precision medicine and clinical genomics will further influence product innovation and competitive strategies across the industry.

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